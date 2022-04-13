 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dump truck crash, downed powerlines delay traffic in Henrico County

Henrico police are at the scene of a traffic accident involving multiple downed powerlines.

Officials say a large dump truck crashed in the area of Oakley Lane and Audubon Drive early Wednesday morning.

Henrico Power Lines

Henrico police said a large truck crashed and struck several powerlines this morning. 239 Dominion Power customers are currently without power, according to the company's power outage map.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, however several power lines were downed as a result of the crash. 239 Dominion Energy customers are currently experiencing power outages, according to company's power outage map.

Police have closed Oakley Lane from Audubon Drive to the railroad tracks north of the Interstate 64 overpass, as crews work to repair the downed poles and restore power to the area. 

The road will be closed for most of the day and updates will be sent once the road is back open, the Henrico County Police Division said in a statement. 

