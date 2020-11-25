During COVID-19, Virginia Capital Trail becomes 'a lifeline'

"The Capital Trail is booming right now," Anthony said. "It's been a lifeline for people during COVID."

Walker’s thoughts drift to the pandemic sometimes on the trail, of out-of-state family members he and his 13-year-old son are separated from because of the virus; to the loss of his wife in July 2019.

“It’s a breakdown of support systems we would normally have,” Walker said.

“Walking helps me to feel more connected," he continued. "It gives me the free time to plan a day and to take in how I am adjusting, how my son is adjusting.”

The trail was used this year to host the annual Richmond Marathon, with the race beginning at Dorey Park in Henrico, before going through the trail and ending back at the park. To maintain social distance, marathon, half-marathon and Allianz Partners 8k runners picked a day between Nov. 7 and Nov. 22 to run their race.

The Virginia Capital Trail offers a 52-mile multi-use trail between Richmond and Jamestown. An entirely paved path at 8 to 10 feet wide, it parallels much of Route 5 through Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Charles City and James City.