During pandemic, Richmond-based Workpath sees rising demand for its mobile healthcare platform

LX Medical, a concierge medical practice in Minneapolis, Minn., provides all of its primary patient care through house calls, and one Richmond area company's technology is proving to be pivotal in making that kind of service possible.
LX Medical's mission statement is "revolutionizing the house call," but technology provided Richmond-based Workpath makes managing that a lot easier, one of LX Medical's founders said.
"The idea is to return to this very old model, but with brand new, 2020 technology that actually makes it feasible to keep up with volume, keep it organized, and do it well," said James Riggen, who started and owns the LX Medical practice along with his wife Aundria Riggen. They are both physician assistants, and the practice also has physicians and other healthcare providers.
With the staff out visiting patients during the day, organizing and managing new appointments can be a time-consuming and difficult process, so the company is relying on a software system developed by Workpath that is designed to help healthcare providers manage workflow and schedule various at-home appointments with patients.
"We sought the right technology to allow us to operate and be user-friendly and medical-provider friendly," Riggen said. "Workpath instantly, essentially overnight, gave us the ability to offer to our clients in the Twin Cities a way to book appointments with us, without hassle. It is very convenient."
Workpath was founded in 2015 as Iggbo, a startup that grew quickly by using an in-house technology to tackle the problem of patients not being able to show up for blood draws. The company introduced smartphone applications that enabled a patient to schedule a blood draw at a convenient time and place, including by having a phlebotomist come to the patient's home.
In early 2018, the company restructured and rebranded as Workpath, with a revamped business model that provides the technology platform it created for its own in-house use to various other types of medical practices that have a need for mobile scheduling tools.
"We saw a future in which healthcare needed to come to the patient rather than the patient coming to healthcare," said Eddie Peloke, a veteran of the Richmond-area technology industry who became Workpath's chief executive officer early in 2018.
“We really have a large, wide breadth of different companies that use us across health care - everything from phlebotomy, to mobile imaging, to clinical trials, to urgent care and primary care,” Peloke said.
Workpath entered the marketplace just as home healthcare was starting to see a resurgence that is expected to continue, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced healthcare providers to look at alternatives to traditional medicine.
The global home healthcare market was about $281 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach about $515.6 billion by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research Inc.
Workpath was seeing growth in its customer base nationwide even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first quarter of this year, the company has seen a surge in new customers and a 50% increase in revenue, Peloke said.
The company said its weekly appointment volume has increased 165% since January, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. Since the platform was introduced in 2018, company revenue has grown 915% and more than 85,000 patients have received care dispatched through the Workpath system.
Before COVID-19, “we were seeing growth in companies that were either doing mobile healthcare or being innovative and doing something new for their patients," Peloke said.
“When COVID hit, I don’t want to say everything changed, but everything accelerated," he said. "We had customers coming to us who knew that now they needed to do mobile healthcare – companies who are doing clinical trials, companies who do lab work, companies who are doing at-home care."
"Before COVID, it may have been a convenience and nice - like a luxury - to have a healthcare person come to your home, but now it became critical," he said. "We are now getting much sooner to where we thought things would be in two to five years," with mobile healthcare.
The company does not disclose all of its customers, but Peloke said they include companies that manage clinical trials, a Fortune 500 company that provides at-home care, and two of the three largest diagnostic lab businesses in the United States.
A healthcare provider who uses the Workpath platform can let its patients request an appointment using the tool. For instance, if a home-health care company with 100 nurses in Richmond gets a request from a patient needing to see a nurse at 2 p.m. on a particular day, the Workpath platform will send an alert to the company's nurses in the area who have the credentials to perform the needed services. When a nurse takes that appointment, the patient will get a notification of the appointment and updates on the arrival time.
Vault Health, a New York-based provider of men's health care, is using Workpath to schedule and manage at-home appointments for hundreds of healthcare providers now, said Jason Feldman, the CEO and co-founder of Vault Health.
"We are servicing customers across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.," said Feldman. "It is doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and phlebotomists."
The company built its business model around providing a combination of telehealth and at-home visits focused on men's health. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it also started to provide at-home tests for both men and women.
"As we continue to grow, this system gives us the ability to scale far faster than we would on our own," Feldman said.
Workpath has raised $19.1 million in funding so far, and the company says it is "nearing profitability." Investors include Structure Capital and Heritage Group.
Workpath operates from a 4,000-square-foot office in Richmond's Scott's Addition area, with a staff of 16 people who develop and manage its platform and work with its clients. The company moved from a location just off Broad Street in Henrico County into Scott's Addition in 2018.
Peloke said Workpath is positioning itself as a complement to telehealth, another concept that has grown during the pandemic in which patients interact with healthcare providers via video conferencing.
"I believe the surge that telehealth has seen through the pandemic will stay," Peloke said.
"When you think about a telehealth visit, face-to-face virtual is great, but 70% of appointments still need some type of bloodwork done, or still need some type of in-person visit," he said.
"So what we are seeing with a lot of telehealth companies is as they continue to add more services they need to have the in-person piece, whether it is sending a phlebotomist out or sending a courier out to do prescription delivery. That is where we fit nicely. That is where we are a perfect complement to telehealth."
(804) 775-8123