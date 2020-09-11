During pandemic, Richmond-based Workpath sees rising demand for its mobile healthcare platform

Workpath was seeing growth in its customer base nationwide even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first quarter of this year, the company has seen a surge in new customers and a 50% increase in revenue, Peloke said.

The company said its weekly appointment volume has increased 165% since January, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. Since the platform was introduced in 2018, company revenue has grown 915% and more than 85,000 patients have received care dispatched through the Workpath system.

Before COVID-19, “we were seeing growth in companies that were either doing mobile healthcare or being innovative and doing something new for their patients," Peloke said.

“When COVID hit, I don’t want to say everything changed, but everything accelerated," he said. "We had customers coming to us who knew that now they needed to do mobile healthcare – companies who are doing clinical trials, companies who do lab work, companies who are doing at-home care."

"Before COVID, it may have been a convenience and nice - like a luxury - to have a healthcare person come to your home, but now it became critical," he said. "We are now getting much sooner to where we thought things would be in two to five years," with mobile healthcare.