Early results show three-way contest shaping up in Richmond mayoral race

With most results still outstanding, the winner of Richmond’s mayoral race remained up in the air as of press time Tuesday night.

While inconclusive, the early results made clear three candidates were jockeying for an outright victory or one of two spots in a potential runoff: incumbent Levar Stoney; Councilwoman Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray; and Virginia CARE in Action Director Alexsis E. Rodgers.

In Richmond’s mini-electoral college system, a candidate must win a plurality of the vote in five of the nine voter districts to secure an outright victory. If no candidate does, the top two vote getters head to a runoff that would be held in December.

The latter outcome could pit Stoney, who held a lead with 11,000 votes counted as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, against Gray or Rodgers. However, a large trove of absentee ballots could dramatically alter each candidate’s position. Some of those results were expected after deadline Tuesday.

Local officials will count absentee ballots received by noon on Friday, meaning the Election Day results are incomplete. Where ballots trickle in from over the next few days could determine whether a candidate wins the race outright, by carrying five of the nine voter districts, or a runoff takes place.