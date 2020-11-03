Early results show three-way contest shaping up in Richmond mayoral race

With most results still outstanding, the winner of Richmond’s mayoral race remained up in the air as of press time Tuesday night.
While inconclusive, the early results made clear three candidates were jockeying for an outright victory or one of two spots in a potential runoff: incumbent Levar Stoney; Councilwoman Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray; and Virginia CARE in Action Director Alexsis E. Rodgers.
In Richmond’s mini-electoral college system, a candidate must win a plurality of the vote in five of the nine voter districts to secure an outright victory. If no candidate does, the top two vote getters head to a runoff that would be held in December.
The latter outcome could pit Stoney, who held a lead with 11,000 votes counted as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, against Gray or Rodgers. However, a large trove of absentee ballots could dramatically alter each candidate’s position. Some of those results were expected after deadline Tuesday.
Local officials will count absentee ballots received by noon on Friday, meaning the Election Day results are incomplete. Where ballots trickle in from over the next few days could determine whether a candidate wins the race outright, by carrying five of the nine voter districts, or a runoff takes place.
Stoney, the former Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth, is vying for four more years in the top post at City Hall. To secure a second term, he must fend off the challenges from Gray, the 2nd District City Council representative who has led efforts to thwart some of his biggest proposals, and Rodgers, an organizer with deep ties in state and local politics.
Gray, who has represented the 2nd District on the School Board or council since 2009, has emphasized her experience in local government and hammered Stoney for his record since taking office.
Rodgers, a first-time candidate and the youngest at 29, has emphasized her progressive ideals and a policy platform she said would build a more equitable city.
Candidates in the race have sparred over perennial issues, like city schools, the state of roads and sidewalks, and how to promote the construction of new affordable housing. However, the issues at the center of an unprecedented year have dominated the debate.
Gray and Rodgers have taken aim at Stoney’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted widespread job losses, housing insecurity and business closures. Stoney has directed federal CARES Act dollars to rent and small business relief programs, while also distributing protective equipment and targeting free testing in neighborhoods.
A national reckoning on systemic racism and policing sparked months of protests in the city. Gray has said Stoney ceded control of city streets to the protesters, leading to chaos and damage to businesses and homes. Rodgers has said Stoney did not show leadership during the crisis and has not done enough to address protesters’ demands on policing.
Protesters targeted Confederate statues during the demonstrations, tearing several down. Stoney said he feared someone would get hurt if that continued, so his administration ordered their removal. The council has since voted to make the decision permanent.
Stoney’s directive during the crisis loomed large for some voters Tuesday.
“He built some schools, and he took down them statues,” said Mac Hargrove, a 58-year-old resident of South Richmond who cast his ballot for Stoney at Branch’s Baptist Church off Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond.
While the decision drew national acclaim and broad support locally, it also prompted a criminal probe. A special prosecutor is investigating the Stoney administration’s award of a contract to a firm tied to one of his political donors. Gray, who called for the probe, has said the situation is an example of “cronyism” at City Hall that she would end if elected.
“I’m not a fan of how Stoney handled the protests,” said William Earnshaw Jr., a South Richmond resident who recently moved to the city. The 35-year-old said he had voted for Gray after briefly meeting her at the polls Tuesday.
Outside of the Randolph Community Center, Jan Nichols said he disapproved of the way Stoney had approached taking down the city’s Confederate statues. It wasn’t the only factor in his decision, the 68-year-old Fan resident said, but it led him to consider the alternatives, and ultimately, to vote for Rodgers.
“He wasn’t doing a bad job up until the pandemic,” Nichols said.
Others were more forgiving, saying anyone would have struggled to respond to what transpired in the city this year.
“He was under a magnifying glass,” said Kira Doughten, a 24-year-old Randolph resident who said she had voted for Stoney in 2016 and did so again Tuesday. “He hasn’t done too bad.”
In his bid for another four years, Stoney has racked up endorsements from major local interest groups and elected Democrats, including Gov. Ralph Northam. He has received more than $1 million in donations, more than Gray and Rodgers combined.
Even with those advantages, an October poll found Stoney was the choice of 36% of voters — the same as he received as a first time-candidate in 2016. At the time, 30% of voters said they were undecided leading up to Election Day.
Stoney held advantages in districts that are majority African-American, in the city’s East End and South of the James River, the poll found.
Gray had a foothold in the wealthier, whiter parts of the city, the poll found. She has touted endorsements from former Virginia Gov. and Richmond Mayor L. Douglas Wilder and others.
Rodgers was the first choice among younger voters, the poll found, laying claim to a demographic that propelled Stoney into office. Her endorsements include New Virginia Majority, a progressive advocacy organization.
