Earthquake detected northwest of Ashland

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey website placed the earthquake just north of Scotchtown Road and Daybreak Lane, eight miles northwest of Ashland, at 3:35 p.m. It was about 5.7 miles deep, the agency said. 

Central Virginia is no stranger to earthquakes. Mild temblors are recorded once in awhile in western Henrico and Hanover counties, as well as in the counties of Goochland and Louisa.

In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 quake centered in the Mineral area of Louisa was felt from New York to Georgia.

