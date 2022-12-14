East Richmond fire station set ablaze

A Richmond fire station on Williamsburg Road caught fire Wednesday as construction workers replaced segments of the building's exterior.
Firefighters received reports that the roof of Fire Station 8 was set ablaze around 12:55 p.m.; workers knocked on the door of the building to alert first responders to the billowing smoke coming from the roof.
Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road caught fire Wednesday as workers attended to roof repairs, according to first responders.
The fire was marked contained and under control at 1:34 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Replacement of the roof began on Monday. It had been a scheduled part of the city's capital improvement plan.
Members of the fire station will be temporarily relocated to a neighboring station.
Remains removed from A.P. Hill monument site
Devin Curtis (left) confronts a man wearing a vest from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Cavalry regarding the confederate flags displayed on his vest as crews remove remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Hill assists crews in removing remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The hole where remains thought to be of A.P. Hill were found at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Hill assists crews in removing remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Hill (center) assists crews in removing remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
ABOVE: John Hill assists crews in removing the remains of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond.
Crews remove remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Hill looks over toward protesters as he assists crews in removing remains thought to be of his ancestor, A.P. Hill, from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022.
Crews prepare a body bag before removing remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022.
Two men wearing jackets from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Cavalry watch as crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Devin Curtis (left) confronts a man wearing a vest from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Cavalry regarding the confederate flags displayed on his vest as crews remove remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022.
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022.
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Hill assists crews in removing remains thought to be of A.P. Hill from the ground where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews search for the remains of A.P. Hill at the site where his statue stood at the intersection of W. Laburnum and Hermitage roads in Richmond, VA on December 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
