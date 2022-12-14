 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Richmond fire station set ablaze

What's making news Thursday across the Richmond region.

A Richmond fire station on Williamsburg Road caught fire Wednesday as construction workers replaced segments of the building's exterior.

Firefighters received reports that the roof of Fire Station 8 was set ablaze around 12:55 p.m.; workers knocked on the door of the building to alert first responders to the billowing smoke coming from the roof.

Fire station fire

Richmond's Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road caught fire Wednesday as workers attended to roof repairs, according to first responders.

The fire was marked contained and under control at 1:34 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Replacement of the roof began on Monday. It had been a scheduled part of the city's capital improvement plan.

Members of the fire station will be temporarily relocated to a neighboring station.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

