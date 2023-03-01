Grab your Easter bonnets, Richmond. Because Easter on Parade, the beloved people parade, is returning to Monument Avenue this year after a three-year hiatus.

Easter on Parade will be held on April 9 from 1–5 p.m. between Davis and North Allen Avenues.The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

Easter on Parade is a beloved Richmond tradition where roughly 25,000 people don Easter bonnets and stroll down Monument Avenue on Easter Sunday for a parade of people, pets, porch music and family festivities.

Held since 1973, Easter on Parade took a two-year hiatus during COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Easter on Parade costs roughly $30,000 to put on each year. That money goes to police, security, street closures, staging, music and kids’ entertainment, according to Jessica Corbett with Echelon Events, which organizes the event.

Venture Richmond previously hosted the event, before turning it over to Echelon in 2018. In the past, the city of Richmond helped fund the event. But last year, Easter on Parade didn't have enough funds to put on the event.

This year, Easter on Parade partnered with a sponsor, for the first time ever, to help produce the event. Kroger Mid-Atlantic will be the presenting sponsor for this year's free, family-friendly Easter on Parade. The Black History Museum & Culture Center is also an official sponsor of this year's event for the first time.

Additional funding and support for the 2023 Easter on Parade came from the city of Richmond and the Monument Avenue Preservation Society.

Monument Avenue will be closed off to traffic for the event, which features live music, arts and crafts, vendors and plenty of bonnets, pastels and bunny-inspired outfits. The People and Pet Bonnet Contest will take place at 3:30 p.m. at N. Allen Street.

“It’s not springtime in Richmond without Easter on Parade. We know the community will be excited to see this special event return just as they loved it,” said Michael Lantz with the Monument Avenue Preservation Society.

