Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a fight occurred at an anti-abortion event on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, a university spokesperson said.

VCU police arrested Natalie Hoskins III, a 22-year-old resident of Richmond, who was charged with simple assault. Also arrested was Anthony Marvin, a 30-year-old Richmond resident who was charged with disorderly conduct. Neither is affiliated with VCU.

The student organization "Students for Life at VCU" held an event at the university's Student Commons. They invited a speaker, Kristan Hawkins, a prominent pro-life supporter. The event was open to the public and attended by about 70 people, the VCU spokesperson said.

According to a video posted to social media by Hawkins, a large number of people in the gathering were pro-choice, who held signs and chanted at Hawkins to go home.

The yelling continued for about 30 minutes, until it escalated into a fight. VCU police, who had been called at 5:40 p.m., quickly broke it up and asked Hawkins to step out of the room.