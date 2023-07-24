2 Richmond schools celebrate first day of extended 200-day academic year

Parents and children walking to Richmond's Fairfield Court Elementary School on Monday morning were met with music, cheering and hugs from teachers and school staff.

The July Monday morning marked the first of the 200-day school year — a new pilot program from Richmond Public Schools, and among the first of its kind in the region.

Fairfield Court Elementary and Cardinal Elementary School in South Richmond added 20 days to their academic calendars in an effort to curb learning loss that was exacerbated by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remy Cartel, who has a 4-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, moved to Richmond from New York in February and said Fairfield Court Elementary had already changed her family’s lives through the school community's support.

“This girl went from not reading at all and being behind in school to being on point, doing summer reading and everything else,” Cartel said as she walked her children to school Monday morning. “It’s been a struggle and we’ve been through some hard times, but the support we get from the school is 100%. She lives for the teachers.”

Cartel added, “They need to implement the 200-day school year citywide, nationwide, everything because education doesn’t stop when the summer starts.”

After years of back-and-forth on the issue, the Richmond School Board approved the extended school year for the two schools in split votes earlier this year.

“We've gone through a very difficult time; the pandemic really set us back," said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. "In this once-in-a-century moment, we need once-in-a-century responses, and that is what we have here today."

Kamras added: “Our motto at RPS is to teach with love. I've learned as a father, the greatest gift we can give our children is our time. And that is exactly what we're giving our children today — 20 extra days of our time.”

Fairfield Court Elementary, adjacent to the Fairfield Court public housing community in Richmond’s East End, counts 97% of its students as “economically disadvantaged,” a rough gauge of poverty measured by the state. At Cardinal Elementary, about 54% of students are deemed “economically disadvantaged” by the state.

About 28% of students at Fairfield Court Elementary passed state reading tests last school year, compared with a pass rate of 47% division-wide and 73% statewide. At Cardinal Elementary, about 37% of its students passed state reading tests last school year.

The typical summer breaks in between academic years can cause serious learning loss for children, especially for low-income students, research shows.

By the fifth grade, summer learning loss can leave low-income students up to three years behind their classmates, according to research conducted by Johns Hopkins researchers. A child’s summer learning experiences during elementary school years can impact whether that child earns a high school diploma and continues on to college.

“It’s not about test scores. It's about growth,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “We want to be able to see on Day One versus Day 200 whether or not our kids have progressed. ... I'm a firm believer that's exactly what (20) more days will allow for our kids — to grow and progress and be the kids we know that they can be, the best kids in central Virginia.”

The pilot is funded by the division’s allotment of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

“I believe every school needs 200 days in the city of Richmond,” Stoney said at a news conference on Monday.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the mayor said the pragmatic approach is to phase in extended calendars at Richmond’s public schools.

“We will depend upon the City Council or the administration to step up (with funding),” he said. “More than likely it would be a phased-in approach. ... I think if it was phased in, I think that the City Council and the administration can handle that budgetarily.”