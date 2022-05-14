5,000 students graduated from VCU on Saturday, entering a workforce hungry for employees

On Saturday, roughly 5,000 students graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, completing a college education transformed by the pandemic and entering a workforce hungry for employees.

VCU chose Samia Saleem, 21, as its commencement speaker. An undergraduate who majored in psychology with a minor in chemistry, Saleem moved to the Richmond area from Saudi Arabia when she was 12. She is a graduate of Midlothian High School.

Saleem wants to become a doctor and is particularly interested in dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. She’ll spend the next year doing research and shadowing health care workers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with her about college graduates entering the workforce and how they navigated the past two years.

What’s it like graduating now, with workers in demand and job opportunities aplenty? It’s good news that you’re going out right after graduation and you have an opportunity where you can get a good job. That definitely takes off a lot of stress from students.

Do VCU graduates want to work in offices? I’ve heard two different opinions. I know getting up in the morning and getting ready puts you in a working mode. For a lot of people it helps them focus. For some other people, they really enjoyed working at home. They were able to navigate through this pretty well. For people with younger children, it gave them an opportunity to spend more time with them. It depends on what job you’re going into and what your preference is. From my perspective, a hybrid environment is ideal.

You were a sophomore when the pandemic began. More than half of your education has been since the pandemic started. What did the pandemic do to your college education? When the pandemic first started, we found out that we would be staying at home. It was a very uncertain time. It took some time for us to fully transition into virtual learning. The good thing was that we were able to navigate through that time. Even though it was hard at first, eventually we figured out how to make online study groups and we were able to help each other out. We did lose some essential college experience time but we were able to stay positive and took it one step at a time. What we went through was an example we can hold on to for the rest of our lives. We know whatever challenge life may throw at us we just need to stay strong and be positive, and we’ll be able to get through it.

Mental health has been a priority on college campuses. What do colleges need to do to be prepared to handle that? I was fortunate to have professors who were extremely kind and helpful. They would check in on us and make sure we were doing OK. They provided us with any and all types of support possible. I think professors should be helpful and encouraging to students. I believe that one of the biggest stressors for students is the feeling of being lost. Colleges should provide students with mentors who can help them navigate through this process and figure out what works best for them. In terms of mental health resources, VCU gave us many opportunities where we could go in and chat with a counselor. Sometimes sitting down with people and talking it out can really help. Opportunities like that are always very appreciated.

What kind of advice will you give students? Whatever you do in life should give you a sense of happiness. In the end, that’s truly what matters. I think it’s definitely important to go toward your dreams and goals. Take the risk because it’s going to be worth it.

What is one class you will remember for the rest of your life? Intro to the Helping Relationship, a class for psych majors where we talk about being a therapist. It’s a three-hour-long class, and it’s in person. The professor, Shawn Utsey, he’s amazing. I don’t have enough words to explain how awesome his class was. In this class, I learned what it means to have a helping relationship with your patients. This class was very insightful for me.

What non-academic part of VCU will you remember most? When I came to VCU, I was able to find friends who I could relate to. They became like my family. I also met so many amazing and accomplished people who gave me great advice. I will always cherish the memories I made at VCU.