$511 million Henrico bond referendum includes $89M for rebuild of Quioccasin Middle

Henrico County voters will see a four-question bond referendum on their ballots this fall.

The county is asking voters for their approval to issue $511.4 million in bonds. The Commonwealth of Virginia requires counties to have a bond referendum — a vote of the people to to issue general obligation bonds.

In an effort to be transparent and democratic, the referendum will contain four yes or no questions in the areas of schools; recreation and parks; fire station and public safety; and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

Some counties, including neighboring Chesterfield, lump all of the projects into one question on the ballot.

A Henrico resident has the option to vote yes to allow the county to issue $50 million in bonds for flood prevention and stormwater drainage projects, but vote no on the issuance of $37 million in bonds for recreation and parks projects if they choose.

Schools projects

About two thirds of the proposed bonds are for Henrico County Public Schools projects. If the schools category is approved by voters, the county would issue $340.5 million for those projects.

The project with the most expensive price tag is the rebuild of Quioccasin Middle School, which is estimated to cost $89 million.

The school was built in 1971, and has a peculiar layout that causes an inability to see all the way down the hallways — unless you squat down and look from the floor.

Each hallway has a series of sections with stairs. Some hallways have three steps of stairs, separating the hall into three levels of descending heights. Because of the differing levels, there’s no straight line of vision down the hallways.

“This requires a lot more of (the) team at every class transition to be in the hallways. It pulls them away from being able to do other things, because we want to see all the kids during transition,” said Henrico School Board Chair Marcie Shea, who represents the Tuckahoe district where Quioccasin Middle School is located. “Instead of just having one person on a hall, you’ve got to have multiple stations. While classes go on, we have to have a lot more teachers on duty as well, for the same reason.”

The presence of stairs in each hallway creates challenges for students or staff members who use wheelchairs. There are wheelchair lifts at some stairs, so the school is in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, but they can be challenging to use with crowded hallways.

“Logistically when you’re looking at a class change when you have almost 1,000 kids in the building, even having a lift is challenging,” Shea said.

There’s also a double set of cafeterias.

“This isn’t the best design because you have half of our staff split up on this side, and half split on the other side as well,” said the school’s new principal, Robert Stevens. “That’s less time (administrators) can be spending in classrooms, giving teachers feedback on lessons or meeting families.”

If voters approve the $340.5 million in bonds for school projects, Quioccasin Middle will be rebuilt with an auditorium, Shea said. Of HCPS’ 12 middle schools, Quioccasin is one of four that do not have an auditorium. The school currently uses the gymnasium for performances, but it can only fit about one third of the student body.

Another issue with the unusual design of the school is widely varying classroom sizes — some are very small, making little room for students while other rooms are too large for any class size.

“It’s just not conducive to the educational practices that our teachers utilize,” Shea said. “We’re certainly looking forward to with a new building, being able to provide the learning opportunities that we know are best practice for our kids.”

Other school rebuilds on the bond referendum include Jackson Davis Elementary ($36 million); R. C. Longan Elementary ($37 million); and Highland Springs Elementary ($45 million).

One school would be renovated: Charles M. Johnson Elementary ($26.5 million).

County officials allocated $13.3 million for an outdoor classroom building at Wilton Farms.

The remaining schools projects are two completely new schools that would be built years down the line to accommodate the county’s growing population: a Fairfield area elementary school ($46 million) and a West end area elementary ($47.7 million).

Henrico’s 2016 bond referendum, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters, funded the rebuild of J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School.

Fire station and public safety facilities projects

The six projects in the fire and safety category amount to $83.85 million. These include the rebuilding of three firehouses, which amounts to $44.3 million.

“The fire department has been around for almost 80 years, and in that time the mission has changed quite a bit,” said Henrico Fire Chief Alec Oughton. “It used to just be strictly a fire department, and we’re now what we refer to as an ‘all hazards agency.’”

The Henrico Fire Department became heavily involved in emergency medical services in 1988, which added additional units and additional staffing to each station. Standards for staffing on fire trucks has also changed since the three fire stations in need of rebuilding were constructed in the late ‘60s to early ‘70s.

“We’re living and working in those facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Oughton said. “It’s important to have enough space to house those folks there so they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

There’s also four major renovation projects on stations that were built in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s which amount to $6.55 million. One of the major priorities for these improvements is to reduce the risk of cancer that is caused by carcinogens that firefighters bring into station from fire scenes.

A unique project in the safety category is a new public safety training center, which comes with a price tag of $18 million. It would be used by all public safety teams and in the county to give responders structures that resemble realistic scenarios they might encounter on the job — things like urban mixed use developments and four-story townhouses.

The last safety project is a new no-kill animal adoption center, which would cost $15 million to build.

Flood prevention and stormwater drainage

Before the early 1980s, strict regulations against building homes in floodplains or next to creeks did not exist.

As a result, there are over 7,000 homes in Henrico County that have drainage problems, according to Steven Yob, deputy county manager for community operations. There are an additional 1,200 homes that are in the floodplain, and 70 roads in the county that routinely go underwater.

“It’s a problem and that we’ve put some money to from our general fund, from our tax revenue, but it’s really a much bigger problem than a few $100,000 a year is going to fix,” Yob said. “What we hope to do with ($50 million) is to take care of some of these neighborhoods that routinely have flooding problems. Hopefully we will be able to prioritize the ones that have the biggest problems and are least able to do anything about it.”

The potential improvements would vary by the neighborhood. Some might involve putting in drainage systems, which would require rebuilding the streets and putting in storm sewers and storm sewer basins.

Recreation and parks

The least expensive category on the bond referendum is for recreation and parks projects, which are slated for $37 million.

On the last bond referendum in 2016, Henrico County voters approved $87 million for recreation and parks.

A new Three Chopt area park featuring tournament-style fields and nearby road improvements would cost $25 million.

The other parks projects are $7 million for improvements at Deep Bottom Park in Varina and $5 million for additions to Tuckahoe Creek Park.