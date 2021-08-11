 Skip to main content
53 students at Patrick Henry elementary school in South Richmond are quarantined after COVID-19 cases at school
R0806_PHEN

Students headed toward Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts on its opening day in 2013.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Community members gather to protest a mask mandate at the Chesterfield School Board

Fifty-three students at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are currently quarantined after three positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The individual cases at the charter school, which is part of Richmond Public Schools, were reported earlier this week by Superintendent Jason Kamras in his weekly newsletter.

On Monday he first reported that one student had tested positive and was last in the building on Aug. 4. He followed up that announcement later in the day and announced two more positive cases at the school, located at 3411 Semmes Ave. The two students were last in the building on Aug. 6. Officials at the Virginia Department of Health confirmed the cases and that 53 students in quarantine.

PHSSA began school last week. The school serves grades K-5 and last year had 330 students enrolled.

This is a breaking news alert. The story will be updated. 

