53 students at Patrick Henry elementary school in South Richmond are quarantined after COVID-19 cases at school

Fifty-three students at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are currently quarantined after three positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Monday he first reported that one student had tested positive and was last in the building on Aug. 4. He followed up that announcement later in the day and announced two more positive cases at the school, located at 3411 Semmes Ave. The two students were last in the building on Aug. 6. Officials at the Virginia Department of Health confirmed the cases and that 53 students in quarantine.