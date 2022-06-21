$907 million Chesterfield schools budget gets green light

The Chesterfield County School Board on Tuesday unanimously passed a $907 million budget for the coming fiscal year, allowing the district to move forward with teacher raises; correcting a system of chronically underpaid staff.

The decision was hailed as a win by board members following months of uncertainty in the Virginia General Assembly, which held up more than half of Chesterfield schools’ $836 million operating fund that relies on state revenue.

That included nearly $1.4 million divided across the first two years to establish the Chesterfield Recovery Academy, a pilot program to help students recover from substance use while continuing their education, and employee contracts.

“I actually received an email last week from an [instructional aide] that was just saying, ‘Please tell me when my contract is coming. This is the longest it’s ever been,’ and I felt so badly because there were people that are hanging in the balance and waiting and wondering,” said Debbie Bailey, a board member representing Dale District.

Tuesday’s adoption of the revised budget pumps an additional $78.6 million to the total spending plan from last year.

About $75 million, or 95% of the increase, goes toward operating expenses followed by nearly $3 million to food service, more than $493,000 to grants and close to a $258,000 jump from last year to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, for which Chesterfield is the financial representative.

In February, the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee lambasted the Superintendent Merv Daugherty’s budget proposal, which was about $13 million less than the revised budget presented to the School Board on Tuesday.

“As stated in this committee’s report last year, the county is not fulfilling its obligation to properly fund our schools,” the committee wrote on Feb. 8. “It is of this committee’s opinion that this still holds true.”

Virginia Department of Education data has found Chesterfield County Public Schools spends the least amount of money per student in the Richmond area, and the committee estimated that to bring the district to the state average would require a whopping $176 million boost to the budget.

Another critique from the committee was that the 5% teacher increases did not keep up with inflation.

The additions in next year’s spending plan includes a $6 million one-time bonus for raises from the state, but Kimberly Hough, the county’s chief of human resources, noted that money doesn’t kick in until December.

This is why the bonus schedule is divided over the span of six months, with “high needs” school teachers receiving the highest bump at $4,000.

Instead of the raises happening on July 1, they’re now effective in August, which prompted a $1.1 million reduction from teacher raise funding. State funding for the operating budget also decreased by slightly less than $1 million. Nearly $6 million was removed from the Capital Improvement Plan.

The county plans to absorb the cost by increasing local support to CCPS, bringing the total contribution to CCPS to $363 million, said Bob Meister, Chesterfield’s chief financial officer.

Tuesday’s School Board meeting heavily centered on the importance of using operating funds toward improving compensation across the division to retain teachers and staff.

As of last Thursday, Hough said, there were 317 unfilled teaching positions, over 100 vacancies in food service and close to 100 empty instructional assistant positions.

Daily rates for instructional assistants fell nearly 17% below market rate in the 2021-22 year. The average daily rate across Henrico, Hanover and Richmond is $79.23.

Consultants found that Chesterfield’s pay ranges were 6% to 7% behind market, with severe pay compression throughout the school district, which means newer, less-experienced staff are making closer to employees who are further into their career.

The recommended salary floor was $12 an hour, which is projected to be the minimum wage in Virginia in 2023.

Hough said the school district has 184 employees who make less than that threshold. A minimum 5% salary increase with a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees “would provide a strong foundation for movement forward ... but doesn’t eliminate compression,” Hough continued.

A future goal for CCPS is to move to a minimum wage of $16.

The next Chesterfield School Board meeting is on Aug. 15.