92.1% of Virginia's public high school class of 2022 graduated

For Virginia’s class of 2022, 92.1% of public high school students graduated, slightly down from the 93% figure for 2021, but higher than the class of 2019's pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%, according to state figures.

In the Richmond region, Richmond Public Schools saw the largest decrease in its year-to-year graduation rates, down by roughly 4%. The graduation rates for Chesterfield County Public Schools decreased by about 1%, while Henrico County Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools saw very little change.

Statewide the dropout rate for the class of 2022 did increase from the previous year. Of the 98,648 students in the class of 2022, 5.19% dropped out, compared with 4.3% for the class of 2021.

Statewide, compared with the 2021 graduating class, the number of graduating Hispanic students decreased by roughly 2% and slightly fewer Black and white students graduated.

Overall, here are the Class of 2022 graduation rates broken down by race:

American Indian, 86.34%

Asian, 98.25%

Black, 90.27%

Hispanic, 83.12%

Native Hawaiian, 96%

White,94.88%

Multiple Races, 93.59%

Graduation rates for students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students and English learners dropped from 2021 to 2022. English learners saw the largest decrease in students graduating, from 77.2% in 2021 to 72.69% in 2022, according to state data.

Quiet disclosure

Unlike past years under the leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam and Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, the state Department of Education did not formally communicate the 2022 graduation rates with the public this year. Instead, it quietly released the data on the department’s website and on each district’s school quality profile.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month when the state released accreditation figures for schools, Balow cast doubt on the ratings — which represented a decrease of just 3% from three years ago — citing the “significant declines in achievements” on the state's Standards of Learning tests.

Last month’s ratings, the first since the start of the pandemic, showed 89% of Virginia public schools fully accredited.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said at the time that the accreditation figures reflected “a broken accountability system" that did not "reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students."

Richmond region

Richmond Public Schools’ class of 2022 saw 74.3% of its students graduate, a 4.2% drop from the year prior. For the class of 2022, 20% of students dropped out.

In a presentation Monday night to the Richmond School Board, RPS staff expressed concerns about the division’s Hispanic students whose graduation rate dropped by 13.5% from the class of 2021.

Even though the Hispanic student graduation rate decreased from 57.2% to 44.1% between 2021 and 2022, the most recent figure is higher than the rate for the division’s class of 2020, which saw only 32.9% of Hispanic students graduate.

Monday's presentation focused on George Wythe High School, where roughly half of all students enrolled are Hispanic. Division leaders would like to implement a college and career readiness dropout prevention program at Wythe.

The Richmond School recently approved a commission to address the needs of Latino students.

The class of 2022 saw little to no increase in graduation rates for the division’s Black and economically disadvantaged students, according to Monday’s presentation.

According to state data, 80.8% of the class of 2022’s Black students graduated, compared with 80.1% in 2021. For economically disadvantaged students 81.6% graduated in the class of 2022, compared to 81.8% the previous year.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Public Schools also saw a decrease in its annual graduation rates. For the class of 2022, 91.5% of students graduated, according to state data, while 92.4% graduated in 2021.

The dropout rate for Chesterfield's class of 2022 was 6%.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty said in a statement: “We are here to educate all students, and we are working to help all students graduate on time and make sure no student drops out.”

While the division’s graduation rate slightly dipped from 2021 to 2022, the most recent percentage is higher than the class of 2019, the final graduating class ahead of the pandemic. According to a division news release, 90.71% of Chesterfield’s class of 2019 graduated.

Chesterfield schools said Friday in a news release that with graduation requirements differing in the 2020 and 2021 school years because of the pandemic, “data from those years cannot be readily compared to pre-and-post pandemic data.”

“As the world moves on from the pandemic, the apples-to-apples comparison with current graduation data is 2019 data,” Daugherty said.

Henrico County Public Schools had a slight change in its 2021 to 2022 graduation rates. For the class of 2022, 90% of students graduated compared with 90.5% in 2021. In 2020, 90.9% of all eligible students graduated.

“Henrico County Public Schools is proud that 9 out of every 10 students who began high school four years ago graduated on-time as part of the Class of 2022,” Eileen Cox, a schools spokesperson said in an email.

In the class of 2022, 7.5% of students dropped out.

“These graduation statistics reflect the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers and supportive families," Cox said. "Rather than focusing solely on learning gaps because of the pandemic, we must also celebrate the fortitude of our students and the academic success that so many are experiencing."

In Hanover County Public Schools, 95.2% of students graduated for the class of 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year the division’s graduation rate has exceed 95%, according to a news release. The class of 2021 had a 95.4% graduation rate.

Of the total number of students in the class of 2022, 2.5% dropped out.

“We are incredibly proud of our members of the Class of 2022, both for their many accomplishments inside and outside the classroom as well as their resilience with a significant portion of their high school education being disrupted by the pandemic,” Superintendent Michael Gill said in a statement.