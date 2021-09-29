A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office

A 10-year-old girl in Suffolk died Monday from COVID-19 after being tasked to walk sick children in her class to the clinic, her mother wrote on Facebook. She is the 12th youth under the age of 20 in the state to die of the virus.

Teresa Makenzie Sperry, a student at Hillpoint Elementary School, was admitted to Children's Hospital of Kings Daughters in Norfolk and died after her heart failed, her mother, Nicole Sperry, wrote.

Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. Teresa Sperry's teacher assigned Teresa the job of nurse, walking all the sick students in class to the nurse's office, Nicole Sperry wrote.

Suffolk Public Schools superintendent John B. Gordon III announced Teresa's death in a letter Tuesday but did not name her. He wrote that the school district is monitoring best practices, and he urged students to wash hands regularly, avoid coughing or sneezing into their hands or the air and to avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose.

All K-12 students in Virginia are required to wear masks in school.

Nicole Sperry called it a "sorry excuse of a letter," saying Gordon never contacted her individually.