A legal debate is swirling about whether colleges can require COVID shots

The question is, does the law allow it?

Federal law requires that when a drug is under emergency use authorization, citizens must be given the option to accept or refuse the drug and be made aware of the possible consequences of refusing it. That terminology is unclear, Lee said. Legal experts disagree about the word "consequences" and whether those consequences can include being denied admission to a university.

Given that some schools have jumped the gun, it's probable that someone will file a lawsuit, putting the question in the hands of a judge, Lee said.

So far, two Virginia colleges have said they don't believe they have the authority to require immunization. Virginia Tech said in a statement last month that it cannot require students to take the shot, but spokesman Mark Owczarski said Monday that the university is still considering the issue.

"No decision about requiring a vaccine or not has been bade, but we continue to follow and discuss the issue," he said.

A spokeswoman at the College of William & Mary said the university does not believe it has the authority to require shots.