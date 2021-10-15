A petition asking VDH to mandate vaccines for school employees, students has drawn nearly 10,000 comments.

A parent is petitioning the Virginia Department of Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible students and school employees, saying children have been put at risk and face disruptions to their education due to others' choices.
“I am writing to voice my request and sincere hope that the board will mandate vaccines for all school employees, with only medical exemptions allowed,” wrote petitioner Kristen Calleja, who lodged the effort Sept. 1. “In addition, vaccines should be required for all students for whom the vaccine has been fully approved, just as many other vaccines are mandated.”
Multiple attempts to contact Calleja were not successful. The VDH has 90 days, beginning when the public comment period closes, to make a decision on whether or not to grant the petition, said Kristin Collins, a policy analyst in the VDH epidemiology office.
“Under Virginia law, any person may petition an agency to request the agency to develop a new regulation or amend an existing regulation,” Collins said.
State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver considers several factors before making a decision on a petition, on behalf of the State Board of Health. Factors include public comments, VDH statutory authority and relevant information from subject matter experts, Collins said.
Petitions VDH had received over the past five years dealt with farmer protections during COVID-19, changing state nursing facility licensure regulations to align with federal Medicare and Medicaid certification requirements and healthcare provider credentialing and re-credentialing. Some resulted in action.
Public comments on the petition, which began Sept. 27 and ends Sunday had ballooned to 9,948 by Friday afternoon, with many voicing opposition to a potential mandate.
“My 10th-grade daughter and all other kids have sacrificed much over the past 18 months,” Calleja wrote. “My daughter and all other students should have a right to be able to attend school without being unnecessarily put at risk by other students and teachers who refuse to be vaccinated, and without constant disruptions to their education.”
“The irrational minority should be dictating the public health policy for VA or the schools,” Calleja wrote.
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at both protecting against severe disease and death, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. Countrywide, approximately 722,000 people have died from the virus, including 13,319 people in Virginia.
While there is no statewide mandate in Virginia for teachers and students to be vaccinated, some school districts have issued their own mandates.
Richmond Public Schools mandated all staff be vaccinated by Oct. 1. Officials said employees who qualify for a medical or religious exemption would be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
Fairfax County Public Schools also mandated employees to be fully vaccinated by late October or be tested routinely.
Norfolk Public Schools mandated vaccines for staff earlier this month. If school employees are not fully vaccinated by Jan.3, they will be subjects to weekly testing. will require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the virus.
In August, California issued a public health order requiring all school employees to either be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or be tested at least once a week. California also became the first state on Oct. 1 to mandate vaccines for all eligible public and private school students.
Meanwhile, in recent days the Chicago Public Schools walked backed its vaccine mandate for employees, initially saying teachers would be ineligible to teach if they were not vaccinated by Oct. 15. Now, unvaccinated teachers must undergo weekly testing.
Virginia student-athletes who attend public schools in Fairfax, Loudoun and Suffolk counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach have to be vaccinated by the beginning of the winter sports season.