A petition asking VDH to mandate vaccines for school employees, students has drawn nearly 10,000 comments.

Petitions VDH had received over the past five years dealt with farmer protections during COVID-19, changing state nursing facility licensure regulations to align with federal Medicare and Medicaid certification requirements and healthcare provider credentialing and re-credentialing. Some resulted in action.

Public comments on the petition, which began Sept. 27 and ends Sunday had ballooned to 9,948 by Friday afternoon, with many voicing opposition to a potential mandate.

“My 10th-grade daughter and all other kids have sacrificed much over the past 18 months,” Calleja wrote. “My daughter and all other students should have a right to be able to attend school without being unnecessarily put at risk by other students and teachers who refuse to be vaccinated, and without constant disruptions to their education.”

“The irrational minority should be dictating the public health policy for VA or the schools,” Calleja wrote.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at both protecting against severe disease and death, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. Countrywide, approximately 722,000 people have died from the virus, including 13,319 people in Virginia.