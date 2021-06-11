A VCU dental student's invention aims to make flossing less annoying, and now she has $10K to launch it

Convinced there had to be an easier way, she consulted her arts and crafts kit and built the first prototype. She showed it to her parents, and, for a while, that was the end of it.

She graduated from Washington and Lee University and enrolled in dental school at VCU, where she began learning about floss. Shocked, she discovered a better product still hadn’t been invented.

To find out if her idea was marketable, she met with Spark Product Development, a Richmond-based firm that helps turn abstractions into sellable products. With VCU’s funding, Spark is helping her figure out various aspects of the business, including whether her invention can be manufactured at scale.

To determine whether her idea contains defendable intellectual property, the university consulted lawyers. They decided that, yes, there was space in the market for her nascent product.

After a prototype is developed, Gordon can go back to VCU and ask the Innovation Gateway, a unit of the university that helps its faculty and students commercialize their innovations, to fund the next steps.

Gordon was one of 10 applicants to pitch her product to the board. Two were chosen for full funding, and three others were granted partial funding.