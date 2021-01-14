A Virginia watchdog group graded the transparency of college governing boards. Five got an F.

“Unlike local governments and school boards that have long been accustomed to sharing the details of their meetings and access to their board members, the governing boards of our colleges and universities have held themselves apart and made it difficult for students and parents to get the information they need,” she said.

In September, a rush of coronavirus cases forced JMU to close its campus for a month. The next board of visitors meeting was scheduled to be held in person, even though students weren’t on campus. After the board was pressured by a group of nonprofit and political leaders, it chose to broadcast the meeting online.

JMU’s board declined to take public comments during the meeting, accepting written comments instead. Members of the community submitted 650 comments, but none were read by the board prior to the meeting.

The board received the comments 12 days after the meeting, after the student newspaper had already received them, the Richmond Times-Dispatch previously reported.

If Keam’s bill passes, such a meeting would not be allowed. The bill would require universities make meetings viewable on video, as many already do. It also requires each board solicit public comment and each board member affirm that he or she has reviewed the comments prior to casting a vote.