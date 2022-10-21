'A way of protest': Unsatisfied Richmond-area teachers leaving in droves

Micah Thomas, a former English teacher at Henrico High School, quit in the middle of the 2021-2022 academic year. Thomas, who now works at Capital One, didn’t leave because of her students or her school, but rather because of the systemic issues of working in education.

Thomas said her leaving had to do with the way teachers are treated, and the level of work expected from educators coupled with the low pay.

“I felt that a way of protest … was to leave,” Thomas said.

In June, 90 teachers across the Henrico school district resigned, the largest number of resignations the district has seen in the month of June - end of the school year - in the past five years.

The pandemic's ramifications for education, coupled with low teacher pay and the battle for parental control in the classroom, has resulted in teachers all over the country leaving the profession in flocks.

To measure the level of teachers leaving the profession in Virginia, The Richmond Times-Dispatch sent public records requests to each of the state’s 132 public school systems regarding teacher resignations submitted in the month of June from 2018 to 2022 and analyzed personnel items from school board meeting documents.

Those records paint a picture of public school systems across the state struggling with teacher retention. In Fairfax County, the state's largest school district, 3,374 teachers resigned collectively in the last five Junes, the most of any district that responded to the Times-Dispatch’s requests. Loudoun County, the state's third largest school district, followed with 1,713 June resignations followed by Newport News with 749.

Chesterfield County had the most resignations in the Richmond area, with 538 teachers leaving their positions in the past five Junes, followed by 363 in Henrico, 333 in Richmond and 131 in Hanover.

While working as an educator, Thomas, the former Henrico teacher, said she built a coffin in her mind and put nails in her coffin when she received emails past midnight, when she was asked to complete a task outside of her area of expertise, and every time she received an email saying a raise she was set to receive wasn’t coming.

Thomas has since designed a free course to help other teachers transition out of education into a new career.

After Thomas changed her title from “teacher” to “instructional designer” on LinkedIn, she received an influx of messages asking for help to make a similar career move. She created a slide deck on how to create a portfolio and résumé.

For those seeking more hands-on resources, Thomas offers help including restructuring résumés for the corporate world and role-playing job interviews.

The course didn’t come to fruition purely out of a spirit of generosity she said. Rather, it was “born of utter rage” she felt for what teachers go through.

***

Richmond Public Schools, which saw 139 teachers resign this June, recently spoke to its retention woes at a school board meeting.

Last fall, the first school year during the pandemic when RPS fully reopened, 76.1% of teachers returned to the division.

Last year’s teacher return rate was the lowest RPS has recorded since the fall of 2018, when 76.7% of teachers returned, according to division data.

In the fall of 2019, 79% of teachers returned to work, followed by 83.7% in the fall of 2020, six months into the pandemic.

Overall, fewer Black, Hispanic, Asian, and white teachers returned last fall from September 2020, despite each seeing increases in teacher retention from the 2019 to 2020 fall starts.

Between the 2020 and 2021 fall starts, RPS saw its sharpest decline in Hispanic teachers, losing nearly 19% of them in a single year. RPS lost roughly 8% of its Black teachers, followed by 7% of white teachers and almost 6% of Asian teachers.

The district saw only slight change among the same teacher groups in the 2018 and 2019 start years, except for Asian teachers, which doubled from a 35.3% retention rate in 2018 to 70% in 2019. Hispanic and Asian teachers collectively make up roughly 5% of the district’s teaching staff, making room for some fluctuations in data.

Data collected by the school division supports the idea that teachers are leaving largely because they are unsatisfied with their jobs. In June, over 2,100 RPS teachers and school-based staff participated in an annual satisfaction survey. It consisted of eight questions asking whether teachers feel respected by students, colleagues and administrators, whether they have the resources they need to do good work and grow in their jobs, and whether they feel safe in their school environment.

Only 43% of the teachers who answered the survey in June were satisfied with the current learning environment and working conditions, down two percentage points from the previous year. (RPS did not conduct its own survey in 2020-2021, drawing responses from a statewide survey that asks seven of the eight questions Richmond asks.)

RPS scored worse on every question in the survey in 2021-2022 than in the previous academic year. Just over 60% of teachers said they felt respected by administrators at their school, down from 70%. Less than half of teachers felt they had sufficient resources for professional development.

And 56% of teachers responded that they felt safe in their school, down from 68% a year ago.

A schools spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by deadline. But RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras recently said that as he sits down with each district principal over the next several weeks for goal setting meetings, the satisfaction survey results will be looked at very closely.

Kamras said the meetings will “try to understand what is going on, both in terms of a strength and in terms of an area for growth in each building. And what is the kind of support that leaders may need to address and move some of these numbers in the right direction.”