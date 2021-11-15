ACLU of Virginia held forum for Hanover transgender community night after school board vote

“Hanover certainly has not done that,” Heilman said, though she acknowledged that Hanover isn’t alone in its stance. She said the agency is working to keep track of school divisions around the state that are in violation, but they’re more involved with Hanover because transgender students and their parents have reached out directly to the ACLU for guidance.

In other school divisions, she said, “we haven’t heard directly from impacted students.”

Hanover School Board Chair Ola J. Hawkins, one of three board members who unsuccessfully supported the proposed bathroom/locker room policy last week during the school board meeting, said by email that “on behalf of the School Board, I have nothing further to add to what the School Board discussed and decided upon at Tuesday night’s meeting” and that the board is “beginning to work with the school division administration on the implementation of the Board’s expectations in this regard.”

She added that “several members of the School Board expressed a desire for additional time to craft a solution that works for all concerned individuals. A timeline was not established.”