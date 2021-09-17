Added testing for Virginia students will help determine reading and math gaps

Schools across Virginia will soon administer additional testing - similar to Standards of Learning tests - to assess how students in grades 3 through 8 are doing in math and reading after a tumultuous two school years.

The mandated tests are part of state legislation signed earlier this year that requires schools to administer a "through-year growth assessment system" that includes testing at the beginning, middle and end of the school year. The legislation requires partial implementation for this school year, and full implementation for the 2022-23 school year.

Spring SOLs already account for the testing at the end of the year, so these new growth assessments will be used for the fall testing during this school year, and then the fall and winter testing in 2022-23.

The growth assessments are similar to the format of SOLs, but by law, they have to be shorter tests. The material covered will be from the previous year, to help teachers identify unfinished that may have been interrupted by the pandemic.

Students will take the tests on computers, just like they take SOLs, unless there's a documented need for a paper test. That means online students will have to take the tests in person at their home schools, in keeping with Virginia Department of Education security protocols.