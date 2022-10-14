After a decade of contraction, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is growing again

For the first time in a decade, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is growing.

With four campuses in Richmond, Henrico County and Goochland County, Reynolds has grown 9% from last year to roughly 7,800. Between 2011 and 2021, Reynolds shrank by 46%.

It's not the only community college finally seeing a rebound. After losing a quarter of its student enrollment during the past decade, Virginia' community colleges have enjoyed slight growth this year, increasing by less than 1%.

Fewer community college students can lead to unfilled jobs and smaller universities – Virginia Commonwealth University has shrunk each of the past four years, and one reason is that fewer community college grads are transferring in.

The rebound came from bringing back those who left during the pandemic, attracting more high school dual-enrollment students and shifting resources to helping pupils.

"This wasn't by accident or happenstance," Reynolds president Paula Pando said. "It's focused work."

To re-energize its student base, Reynolds found 400 students who left during the pandemic and convinced them to come back. Many low-income and minority students either stopped attending college or never came at all in 2020 and 2021, so Reynolds focused on rebuilding those populations, too.

The number of female Latino students has jumped 20%, the number of Black students is up about 8% and the number of Asian men is up 15%. Minority students make up half of Reynolds' student body.

To attract more high school grads, Reynolds added a summer bridge course – a three-week, five-hour-a-day curriculum for students to build confidence in math and English and connect with students and professors. The idea was to give students unsure of college a trial run.

Dual-enrollment – when a student takes high school and college classes simultaneously – has grown at Reynolds. There are almost 1,700 Reynolds students enrolled in at least one dual-enrollment class.

Growing the college this way hasn't been difficult, Pando said. High schools are asking for more dual-enrollment opportunities.

"It's not a hard sell for families when they think about the thousands of dollars they save," Pando said.

Dual-enrollment students typically earn an associate's degree by the time they graduate high school. School districts often pay some or all of the cost, meaning a student can save up to half the cost of a college education.

Even if students do pay for their college credits, community colleges charge roughly one-third the cost of a four-year university. Richard Bland Junior College in Prince George also has experienced growth by expanding its dual-enrollment.

Had the pandemic not occurred, Pando believes Reynolds would have experienced this kind of growth two years ago. When she was hired in 2018, Reynolds had just experienced its seventh straight year of declining enrollment. She made sweeping changes, eliminating administration jobs, including three vice presidents.

She replaced them with advisers, financial aid employees, admissions staffers, Spanish-speaking employees and a dean of enrollment. The idea was for Reynolds to become more student-focused.

The school streamlined its enrollment process, which Pando said was too time-consuming. Reynolds established a scholarship fund for students who needed small amounts of money to stay in school. It opened a food pantry with free fruits and vegetables in an effort to make sure students weren't attending class hungry.

Enrollment almost flattened in 2019 – a sign the school was on the right track. Then the pandemic came, and the school shrank in each of the next two years.

While enrollment has rebounded this year, some effects of the pandemic are long-lasting. More students are taking classes online – the percentage of students taking all their classes in person has plummeted from 71% in 2019 to 38% this year.

The 7,800 students enrolled at Reynolds doesn't count those earning short-term workforce credentials, such as a commercial driver's license, becoming a clinical medical assistant or learning Python programming. These programs have seen significant growth.

Reynolds shares a workforce education program with Brightpoint in Chesterfield. The program, called the Community College Workforce Alliance, has roughly 4,000 students between the two schools.

In 2011, Reynolds grew to 13,000 students, its largest enrollment in the school's 50-year history. Now, the goal is to get to 15,000, including degree-seeking students, dual-enrollment students and short-term workforce credential students.

The makeup of the student body will depend on the needs of businesses, Pando said.

"Our commitment to student success and regional employers demands flexibility and innovation," Pando added. "And we are already on that path."