After a tumultuous year, 5,200 VCU students celebrate graduation Saturday

Question: What will you remember most from the past year?

Answer: “The support. That’s what rings true in my mind. Being a student at VCU, I felt very well supported by the administration, all the faculty and my peers and my family. Just having faculty, friends, everyone reach out and make sure I was doing OK, having a shoulder to cry on if I needed to cry. I think that support is the biggest thing that rings true to me and has been significant to me throughout this entire time.”

Question: What does it mean to get to have an in-person graduation ceremony?

Answer: “I think that it’s awesome in that we’re moving forward. After a long year of quarantine, it’s just awesome that I’m able to see my peers one last time before we go in our own directions. I’m just looking forward to sharing that moment. I’m so excited that we’re moving forward and hopefully, eventually, conquering COVID-19 through vaccinations and more. It’s really exciting.”

Question: Has the pandemic made this group of VCU students stronger?