After a tumultuous year, 5,200 VCU students celebrate graduation Saturday

On Saturday, 5,200 Virginia Commonwealth University students will celebrate their graduation in a university-wide virtual commencement ceremony. For more than a year, they watched Zoom lectures and attended clinical rotations in remote fashion.
During the week, VCU held several smaller in-person ceremonies for departments, schools and colleges.
VCU chose as its graduation speaker Dr. Brandee Branche, a 28-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C., who graduated from the university’s medical school on Friday.
She heads to the University of Michigan next to begin her residency, where she will start a six-year program in urological surgery. We asked Branche to reflect on graduation and completing more than a year of medical school during the pandemic.
Question: What do you want the audience to take away from your speech?
Answer: “I think several things. For one, that the entire experience of graduating right now is definitely, in the context of what’s going on in our world, a very bittersweet moment. It’s exciting, of course, that we’re all being brought together and unifying in the sense of marking an achievement of academic success. I think that’s important, that we have something that brings us all together. Because one of the things I highlight in my speech is, over the past year there’s been a lot of divisiveness. There’s been a lot of tragedy with COVID-19. There’s been a lot going on. I think it’s really sweet that we’re able to all gather together to recognize something that’s so important as academics, and it still continues to go on. That’s the main thing I’m trying to highlight. We’re still unified in many ways under a common purpose.”
Question: What will you remember most from the past year?
Answer: “The support. That’s what rings true in my mind. Being a student at VCU, I felt very well supported by the administration, all the faculty and my peers and my family. Just having faculty, friends, everyone reach out and make sure I was doing OK, having a shoulder to cry on if I needed to cry. I think that support is the biggest thing that rings true to me and has been significant to me throughout this entire time.”
Question: What does it mean to get to have an in-person graduation ceremony?
Answer: “I think that it’s awesome in that we’re moving forward. After a long year of quarantine, it’s just awesome that I’m able to see my peers one last time before we go in our own directions. I’m just looking forward to sharing that moment. I’m so excited that we’re moving forward and hopefully, eventually, conquering COVID-19 through vaccinations and more. It’s really exciting.”
Question: Has the pandemic made this group of VCU students stronger?
Answer: “I definitely think so. We all shared the challenge of an unprecedented interview cycle, having virtual interviews, virtual away rotations, having to be flexible. All we’ve been waiting for all four years at VCU is to be able to apply to residency. For it to be different this year was very challenging. I think our class has been really resilient. I’m really proud of my classmates who matched to their top specialty choices, and very competitive specialties at that, given that we did not know how the cycle would go. No one did. It’s all made us closer that we had a shared experience and we were able to overcome that.”
Question: What will you miss most about Richmond?
Answer: “One of the things I’ll miss the most is the diverse communities and diverse culture here in Richmond. I’m currently a member of the International Rural Preceptorship program, so that’s really given me the opportunity to get to know Richmond on a deeper level and get to know the history of Richmond, more about the history of the communities that are here. I’ll really miss that in the fact that I feel like I’ve grown to call this home. So it’ll be tough to leave.”
