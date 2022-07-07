After a two-year hiatus the RVA East End Festival is returning in September

The RVA East End Festival, which benefits music and arts programs for Richmond Public Schools, is coming back this fall after being on hiatus for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents the 7th District, where the festival will be held Sept. 24, announced the festival’s return at a news conference Thursday morning at Henry L. Marsh Elementary.

“This is a great day in the district. This is a great day and it is my absolute honor and pleasure to welcome all of you and invite you to our upcoming RVA 2022 Eastern music festival and especially on these grounds,” Newbille said.

“The RVA Eastern music festival first started in 2016 [when the] community came together to celebrate music and arts. This was an opportunity to have some significant partnerships with Bon Secours, the Richmond Symphony and Richmond Public Schools … to bring to our classrooms musical instruments and supplies, art materials, etc. for our children in the East End, and it's been phenomenal,” Newbille added.

Since its inception the festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, performing arts and visual arts programs at eight East End Richmond Public Schools.

Newbille was joined Thursday morning by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, festival organizers James “Saxsmo” Gates and the Rev. Marilyn Heckstall, RPS School Board members Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed of the 6th District and Cheryl Burke of the 7th District, Joey Trapani, CEO of Richmond Community Hospital and Walter Bitner, director of education and community engagement for the Richmond Symphony.

Gates, a graduate of RPS and a Grammy nominee musician, said his love for music began in elementary school.

"When I left the Richmond public school system, I never paid any money to go to any institution in America because of playing this saxophone. It all started in elementary school," Gates said. "That's why I'm here. I want to give inspiration to all of you to let you know you can do this. You can do this."

This year’s festival goal is to raise $100,000 for the following RPS Schools: Armstrong High, Bellevue Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Marsh Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, Franklin Military Academy, Martin Luther King Middle, Overby-Sheppard Elementary and Woodville Elementary.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marsh Elementary in Church Hill. It will feature performances by members of the Richmond Symphony and youth musicians, dancers and visual artists. Local musicians are welcome to perform at the festival by completing an application by Aug. 8.

Burke asked students at the news conference what they thought about the festival coming back. One student said, “it sounds like civil rights.”

“What do you mean civil rights?” Burke responded to the student. “We can have what any and everybody else has because of the partnerships and the concern and the love for us.”

Funds from previous festivals have purchased a new dance studio at Armstrong High, five new pianos and new choir gowns and tuxedos at Franklin Military Academy and Armstrong, Burke said.

After introducing himself to all the students Thursday morning, Kamras said he was thrilled they were in attendance.

“I've gotten to see so many of them use the instruments, experience the arts because of the East End Festival and I got to tell you if you need a smile in your day, just come see RPS students creating singing, dancing, [and] expressing themselves. They are truly extraordinary,” Kamras said.

Stoney said Thursday morning, “I've always stated that Richmond is the center for all things arts, history and culture in the entire commonwealth of Virginia. We have something that no other locality in this great state has, its people and its stories, and they are rich indeed.”

Gates closed out Thursday's news conference by playing his saxophone.