After Buffalo massacre RPS superintendent says schools must teach 'divisive concepts'

The massacre in which a white gunman stormed into a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store and killed 10 Black shoppers and employees underscores that schools should teach about "so-called 'divisive' concepts," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says.

“Tragedies like this weekend's are also why we must teach so-called "divisive" concepts in our schools. We need all of our children – of all backgrounds – to understand the full history of our nation so that they can prevent the ugliness of our past and present" from becoming "the reality of our future,” Kamras wrote in his Tuesday evening newsletter.

The first executive order Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Jan. 15, the day he was inaugurated, called for “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts,” in Virginia K-12 public education.

The following month, the state’s new education department scrubbed virtually every equity and diversity resource the Virginia Department of Education previously made available to schools, including an entire website dedicated to increasing cultural competency among Virginia teachers and a suggested readings list that includes historian and MacArthur Fellow Ibram X. Kendi.

The equity and diversity resources that Youngkin's administration deemed divisive and at times discriminatory were part of the VDOE’s educational equity initiative, called “EdEquityVA.”

Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter said in a statement Wednesday: "The governor strongly believes that we should teach all history, the good and the bad. Teaching all history is not divisive. Diversity is our strength, and we will protect all learners from discrimination."

Porter added: "The Governor believes that Saturday's attack was a horrific event perpetrated against innocent people."

Youngkin's Jan. 15 executive order also said, in part: "We must equip our teachers to teach our students the entirety of our history" including "the horrors of American slavery and segregation."

On Saturday authorities say a white 18-year-old man, who endorsed a white supremacist ideology known as replacement theory, opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. Police say he shot 13 people, 11 of them Black. Ten of the victims died.

Kamras wrote that if all RPS graduates pass all of their Standards of Learning exams but lack “a deep sense of responsibility for each other, then we have failed them miserably.”

He included a list of online resources for families to use when having conversations about the Buffalo attack and “the centuries of injustice that preceded it.” Resources include talking to kids about racism, violence, racial violence and the news.

“At the core of this heinous attack is the pernicious idea that 'real' Americans are White and Christian and that everyone else is an interloper, scheming to "take over" the country,” Kamras wrote. “For centuries, it has nourished violence against Black Americans, and anyone else considered 'other' by those who cling to this wretched ideology.”

Everyone, Karmas wrote, has a responsibility to denounce white supremacy and work to right the wrongs created by it, especially white people.

“The hard and exhausting work of fighting the seemingly eternal tide of racist lies and villainy cannot rest solely on the shoulders of Black, Latino, and Asian Americans,” Kamras wrote.

On behalf of the school division, Kamras extended “our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were senselessly gunned down in Buffalo.”