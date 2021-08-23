After closing due to staffing shortages, Hopewell schools are open; school board to meet tonight

After a sudden school closure Friday due to “critical staffing shortages” that affected both virtual and in-person instruction, Hopewell City Public Schools reopened Monday. The district said last week the abrupt cancellation of classes Friday was because of COVID-related absences, whether positive cases or quarantines related to those positive cases.
A special School Board meeting to discuss vaccination protocols is set for Monday evening.
In a statement released Sunday, the city school district said a closure was necessary since staff was so short, it would impact its ability to safely operate school. After consultation with the Virginia departments of health and education, the district decided it best to reopen on Monday. The district also had a mass testing event Friday, where Superintendent Melody Hackney was also tested for COVID-19.
“Upon review of anticipated staff absences on Monday, the numbers are much better and more realistic for adequately staffing classrooms,” the district said in a statement Sunday.
Last month, Hopewell became the first school system in the state to reopen under SB-1303, a new state law that requires districts to offer full time, in-person instruction, and it has grappled with COVID-19 cases since the first day of school. According the district’s COVID Case dashboard, there have been 86 cases cumulatively, up from 77 Wednesday. Last year, the district saw 91 COVID-19 cases the entire school year -- Hopewell has been in school since July 27 this school year.
The quick rate in which students and staff are testing positive in Hopewell school this year points to more anxiety that school districts are seeing among parents. Hopewell is a small school district, with approximately 4,000 students. Much larger school systems like Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools are set to open in September. Chesterfield County, the largest school district in the region, returned to school Monday.
Hopewell has already made plans to expand its virtual academy, where students go who aren't taking in-person classes, and some parents across the state are pleading with their respective school districts to do the same. School officials in Richmond, Hopewell, and Hanover have reported increase interest in their respective virtual academies.
The Hopewell School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s unclear if the district will mandate vaccines for its employees, but there is a Board Action Item titled "vaccination resolution."
