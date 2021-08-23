After closing due to staffing shortages, Hopewell schools are open; school board to meet tonight

After a sudden school closure Friday due to “critical staffing shortages” that affected both virtual and in-person instruction, Hopewell City Public Schools reopened Monday. The district said last week the abrupt cancellation of classes Friday was because of COVID-related absences, whether positive cases or quarantines related to those positive cases.

A special School Board meeting to discuss vaccination protocols is set for Monday evening.

In a statement released Sunday, the city school district said a closure was necessary since staff was so short, it would impact its ability to safely operate school. After consultation with the Virginia departments of health and education, the district decided it best to reopen on Monday. The district also had a mass testing event Friday, where Superintendent Melody Hackney was also tested for COVID-19.

“Upon review of anticipated staff absences on Monday, the numbers are much better and more realistic for adequately staffing classrooms,” the district said in a statement Sunday.