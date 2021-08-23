After closing due to staffing shortages, Hopewell schools reopen, mandate COVID vaccinations or tests for staff

After a sudden school closure Friday due to “critical staffing shortages” that affected both virtual and in-person instruction, Hopewell City Public Schools reopened Monday. The district said last week the abrupt cancellation of classes Friday was because of COVID-related absences, whether positive cases or quarantines related to those positive cases.

In a statement released Sunday, the city school district said a closure was necessary since staffing was so short, it would impact its ability to safely operate school. After consulting with the Virginia departments of health and education, the district decided it best to reopen on Monday.

The district also had a mass testing event Friday, where Superintendent Melody Hackney was tested for COVID-19. Fewer than five people who attended the event tested positive for COVID-19, Hackney said. She said more than half of the staff showed up.

“Upon review of anticipated staff absences on Monday, the numbers are much better and more realistic for adequately staffing classrooms,” the district said in a statement Sunday.

During a special School Board meeting Monday to discuss vaccination protocols, Hopewell voted to require employees to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing with a negative result.