After months without an update, Richmond schools will resume discussion of police in schools

Scott Barlow, the former second district school board representative who, alongside 3rd district School Board member Kenya Gibson, kicked off the conversation last year about removing police from RPS, said that he's glad that the Board will finally discuss the matter.

"I'm glad that despite the delay over the last year that the Board and the administration will be taking it further," Barlow said. "I hope that any Board members who are resistant to removing SROs are prepared to offer meaningful suggestions about how to reduce the arrests, because that really is the critical issue here."

Should the Board decide to remove police from the hallways of RPS schools, they would not be the first school division in the state to do so. Last year, Charlottesville's Board voted to dismantle the memorandum of understanding with the local police department. Last month, Alexandria's City Council voted to end the SRO program. This was following the Minneapolis School Board's decision to remove police from schools following the murder of George Floyd in the city.