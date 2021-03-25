Ahead of budget approval, Chesterfield citizens weigh in on how millions will be spent

A handful of Chesterfield County residents, businesses and nonprofits gave their two cents Wednesday night on the proposed $806.8 million general fund and $367 million capital budgets that county officials are slated to approve early next month.

One speaker at Wednesday's Board of Supervisors public hearing took the opportunity to discuss a different pot of money, the future $600 million bond referendum set for November 2022.

Nicole Rowland, a county middle school teacher and chair of the school system’s Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee, called for the upcoming bond referendum to be moved to this coming November instead of November 2022.

A $600 million bond referendum had been planned for November 2020, but Chesterfield delayed it because of COVID-19. The school system is expected to receive a large chunk of the bond for school construction projects, including new buildings.

“One of the priorities of the environmental stewardship advisory committee is to reduce the school district’s dependence on trailers as learning environments for our students. The county cannot do this without more buildings,” Rowland said during a general public comment session.

The school system is using more than 200 trailers as classroom spaces, Rowland said.