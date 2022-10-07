Alcohol violations plummet at VCU, where some students are switching to weed

The number of Virginia Commonwealth University students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has plummeted 93% in the past five years, according to the school's annual crime report released last month.

One possible reason: Some students switched from drinking alcohol to smoking cannabis, which last year became legal for Virginia adults 21 and over to possess in small amounts.

"Way more people smoke weed than drink," said Nikolett Kormos, a freshman studying physical therapy.

Jessica Vigil, a freshman English major, echoed those sentiments: "There's becoming more stoners."

Other factors may include an aversion to heavy drinking and less access to alcohol during the beginning of the pandemic.

Now that cannabis possession is legal for some, drug violations have cratered, too. And colleges are changing how they discipline students who illegally use alcohol or drugs, placing them on probation instead of arresting them.

In 2015, there were 621 liquor law violations on VCU's Monroe Park campus. These violations largely include underage possession and serving alcohol to a minor. Public drunkenness and driving under the influence are categorized separately. Students can either face criminal charges or be referred to university's disciplinary process.

By 2021, the number of liquor violations sank to 59.

The pandemic accounts for some of that drop - many students continued learning remotely in the spring of 2021, but by the fall, students were largely back on campus. Plus, the decline in alcohol violations began before the pandemic started.

Effect of legalization is unclear

In July 2021, Virginia legalized marijuana possession. Adults 21 years and older can possess one ounce or less. Selling it is illegal, and it can't be consumed in public. In the budget lawmakers passed this year they added a misdemeanor criminal offense for possession of more than 4 ounces.

It's unclear what kind of ripple effect legalization will have on drug and alcohol consumption.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which monitors the prevalence of cannabis use, hasn't reported new data since 2020. The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks adolescents and teens about their alcohol and drug consumption, hasn't reported new figures since 2019.

At the McShin Foundation, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Henrico County, it doesn't appear alcohol abuse has become less common since Virginia legalized marijuana. The number of people there seeking help for alcohol hasn't declined in the past year, said John Shinholser, the foundation's president. It may have gone up slightly.

Young adults and teenagers will try all sorts of substances, Shinholser said, especially whatever is most accessible.

Given that cannabis is legal, it's not surprising that drug violations at VCU are way down, too. The number of drug abuse offenses dropped 90% - from 433 in 2017 to 42 in 2021.

Even though some underage students are using cannabis, those students draw less attention to themselves than underage drinkers, Shinholser said. Cannabis users aren't likely to become violent or party loud enough to create a noise complaint.

Shinholser said he supports legalized consumption and sales of cannabis for adults. The vast majority of users don't abuse it or transition to harder drugs, he added.

Students less likely to face criminal charges

VCU students who do get in trouble for drugs and alcohol are now less likely to face arrest. In 2020, VCU changed how it responds to noise, drug and alcohol violations in its dormitories, said John Venuti, chief of VCU police. Instead of dispatching police officers, housing staffers respond.

If a student is caught by housing staff, the student receives a disciplinary referral. Punishments can range from probation to being removed from university housing. If the housing staff needs assistance from police, and officers respond, anyone who breaks a law is arrested.

In the majority of cases in 2021, police weren't called. For alcohol, there were 47 referrals and 12 arrests. For drug abuse, there were 36 referrals and six arrests.

Such leniency is effective, said Karen Belanger, VCU's director of student conduct and academic integrity. The rate of recidivism is low.

For now, cannabis is still prohibited at VCU. Because cannabis is illegal at the federal level, and because VCU receives federal funding, VCU and other colleges still keep cannabis on their lists of banned substances.

That may change soon. On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued pardons for people convicted of federal crimes for simple possession of marijuana, and he directed his administration to expedite a review of whether marijuana should continue to be listed as a Schedule I substance, a classification that includes heroin and LSD.

VCU police don't seek out cannabis violations or search people when officers smell it, assistant chief Nicole Dailey said last year. But if an officer discovers a cannabis violation during an unrelated encounter, the officer will respond.

A person who violates cannabis laws can receive a $25 civil fine.

Other colleges

At the University of Richmond, liquor law violations declined but not as drastically as at VCU. Alcohol disciplinary referrals dropped from 112 before the pandemic in 2019 to 86 in 2021.

Drug violations at UR have nearly disappeared, dropping from 66 in 2019 to three in 2021. UR also operated at limited capacity in spring 2021, contributing to some of the decrease.

UR hasn't made a drug or alcohol arrest in the past two years – every case was handled by the university instead of a court. UR deploys education and counseling for substance abuse issues, a university spokesperson said.

At Virginia State University, there were no drug abuse arrests in 2021, but there were 48 drug abuse disciplinary referrals – almost equal to the 2019 figure. Alcohol violations dropped slightly.

A spokesperson for Virginia Union University did not provide the university's annual crime report. Under the Clery Act, the federal government requires colleges to publish annual security and fire safety reports each fall.

Not all universities have experienced drops in liquor law violations. At the University of Virginia, alcohol referrals in 2021 were essentially flat compared to 2019, and drug abuse referrals nearly doubled from 13 to 25. At Virginia Tech, alcohol referrals increased in 2021, but there were no drug abuse referrals.

Another reason VCU students might be consuming less alcohol is a fear of alcohol poisoning. In 2021, VCU freshman Adam Oakes died in a hazing incident at a Delta Chi fraternity initiation party. Mateo Melchor, a VCU freshman majoring in international studies, said he thinks VCU students are less likely to drink in excess since Oakes' death.

Kormos said some students are scared to consume mixed drinks at parties, because they don't know what substances have been poured into the large Gatorade buckets in which beverages are served.

The pandemic also had an effect on college students' relationship with alcohol, said Chuck Klink, vice president of student affairs at VCU. College students nationwide seemed to consume less alcohol, drink heavily less often and become less intoxicated, Klink said. There were fewer parties during the onset of the pandemic, and many students spent more time with their families.

If college students drank less, adults did not. According to a study by Johns Hopkins University, adults over the age of 21 drank greater amounts of alcohol and consumed it more frequently during the pandemic.