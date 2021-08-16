All employees of Richmond Public Schools must be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Kamras said he understood those experiences, but noted that vaccines are largely safe and efficient.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said vaccination is one of the most effective tools to mitigate COVID-19 as cases rise significantly. Speaking at Monday’s School Board meeting, he also addressed concerns that the vaccine was made “too quickly,” saying that the technology to create the coronavirus vaccine has been in the works for more than 20 years.

“We expect that there will be more pediatric cases because so many of our adults have been vaccinated,” said Avula, who also serves as the director of Richmond’s and Henrico County’s health districts. He said that last summer, “everything was on lockdown — schools were closed, summer camps were closed, kids barely were getting out of their house. ... This summer has looked different ... we’re seeing a lot more infection.”

He still was confident that kids need to remain in school and insisted that RPS could do that with a layered approach to mitigation, including vaccination, staying home when symptomatic, and mask use.

Richmond, like other localities, is forced to reopen under a new state law that mandates that school systems offer full-time, in-person learning.

Under the law, which passed with bipartisan support in the spring, school systems can close only when there’s a severe outbreak in schools, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.