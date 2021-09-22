An online gambling company will give Virginia's HBCUs $1 million

The latest entrant to Virginia's burgeoning sports betting industry has promised to donate $1 million to Virginia's five historically Black universities, as charitable giving for historically Black schools nationwide has sharply increased in the past two years.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, which expects to go live in the coming weeks, pledged $200,000 each to Virginia Union University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, Norfolk State University and Virginia University of Lynchburg, the company and schools announced Wednesday.

Promising a long-term investment, Golden Nugget also will donate 4% of its net gaming revenue, or a minimum shared donation of $500,000, as long as it operates in Virginia.

"We think it's important to invest in a community that's been underserved historically," said Kevin Vonasek, Golden Nugget's vice president for corporate development.

Owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta and based in Houston, Golden Nugget operates five brick-and-mortar casinos and online sports betting in more than a dozen states.