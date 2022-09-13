Another School Board motion on RPS curriculum fails

In another failed effort Monday night, several members of the Richmond School Board attempted to toss out the division’s curriculum for the second time in recent weeks.

At roughly 10:15 p.m. Monday, after about four hours of public comment and presentations concerning the RPS curriculum, School Board Vice Chair Kenya Gibson made a three-part motion.

She asked for teachers to not be disciplined for veering from the curriculum; that RPS begin the 2023-2024 school year with SOL-aligned, teacher-developed curriculum frameworks using teacher-selected materials; and that by Nov. 30, the school board receive initial recommendations and budgets for the process of phasing out all existing curriculum by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

“The question is, why would we default to having a multi-million-dollar corporation develop it [curriculum] when we have incredible professionals, our teachers, right here who are also going to be the ones to use it,” Gibson said Monday night.

“What is the argument that explains why we wouldn’t trust our teachers to do this when no one knows better than they the very unique and diverse needs we have as a district?” Gibson said.

The motion failed 4-4-1, after School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed abstained from casting the deciding vote. The chair abstained because she had not been aware of a teacher survey RPS put out regarding the division’s curriculum.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras pleaded with the board to vote down the curriculum motion.

“To make a tectonic change like this now I think will be deeply disruptive to our teachers, to our principals, but most of all to our kids,” Kamras said.

“There is no possible way we could create a curriculum from scratch by next school year,” Kamras said.

Kamras stressed Monday night that RPS teachers are not disciplined for making adjustments to the curriculum in order to meet the unique needs of students.

Of the teachers who spoke during Monday’s public comment, roughly two-thirds urged the board to keep the curriculum.

Last month statewide accountability tests again showed Richmond lagging nearby counties. Overall, the spring 2022 results show school systems across the state continued to lag their pre-pandemic scores on the Standards of Learning exams.

During an emergency school board meeting Aug. 23, Gibson made a similar motion to scrap the current curriculum and implement a new internally developed curriculum by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

At that meeting the School Board squashed Gibson's initial efforts on a 5-4 vote.