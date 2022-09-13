Another School Board motion on RPS curriculum fails

At roughly 10:15 p.m. Monday, after about four hours of public comment and presentations concerning the RPS curriculum, School Board Vice Chair Kenya Gibson made a three-part motion.
She asked for teachers to not be disciplined for veering from the curriculum; that RPS begin the 2023-2024 school year with SOL-aligned, teacher-developed curriculum frameworks using teacher-selected materials; and that by Nov. 30, the school board receive initial recommendations and budgets for the process of phasing out all existing curriculum by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
“The question is, why would we default to having a multi-million-dollar corporation develop it [curriculum] when we have incredible professionals, our teachers, right here who are also going to be the ones to use it,” Gibson said Monday night.
“What is the argument that explains why we wouldn’t trust our teachers to do this when no one knows better than they the very unique and diverse needs we have as a district?” Gibson said.
The motion failed 4-4-1, after School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed abstained from casting the deciding vote. The chair abstained because she had not been aware of a teacher survey RPS put out regarding the division’s curriculum.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras pleaded with the board to vote down the curriculum motion.
Last month statewide accountability tests again showed Richmond lagging nearby counties. Overall, the spring 2022 results show school systems across the state continued to lag their pre-pandemic scores on the Standards of Learning exams.
During an emergency school board meeting Aug. 23, Gibson made a similar motion to scrap the current curriculum and implement a new internally developed curriculum by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.
At that meeting the School Board squashed Gibson's initial efforts on a 5-4 vote.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
