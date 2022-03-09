Anticipating a budget shortfall, Richmond School Board members still targeting central office Cabinet position

The Richmond School Board pulled back on eliminating two Cabinet positions in Superintendent Jason Kamras' office last month, but at least one member has asked the administrator to wait before filling one of those roles that is currently vacant.

With a projected $1 million budget shortfall in funding from the city, School Board Vice Chair Kenya Gibson sent an email Wednesday asking Kamras to pause on hiring for the school district's vacant chief wellness officer job. The request may have come too late, however, as the superintendent has already offered the job to someone, according to Gibson.

"There is a majority on the board that believes students are better served by prioritizing limited resources in our classrooms over central office salaries," Gibson said via a statement to the Times-Dispatch. "It seems like common sense that we would hold off on filling a job of such significant expense that doesn't align with our priorities and that may not exist in a few months."

Kamras replied to her email saying that he has offered the job to a candidate and will not rescind it, Gibson said. Kamras and a spokesperson for his office did not immediately respond to questions from the Times-Dispatch on Wednesday.

The call for freezing the job comes just two weeks after School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed sent an email asking the superintendent to remove the vacant chief wellness officer job and the chief operating officer position held by Alana Gonzalez from the division's annual budget for next year.

Kamras and some parents pushed back on the idea, saying that it would hamstring his administration's ability to manage the school division.

According to a job listing on Glassdoor.com, the chief wellness officer would be responsible for overseeing efforts to ensure the emotional, mental and physical health of all students. Goals mentioned in the job post include reducing suspensions and increasing student satisfaction.

The School Board last month unanimously reached a compromise that stripped $6 million from the superintendent's original budget proposal but kept the two Cabinet positions. Despite the cuts, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney last week introduced a municipal budget proposal that falls short of the $16 million funding increase that the school division requested from the city.

Emily Kavanaugh, the parent of an eighth-grade student and member of the division's Student Health Advisory Board, said that Gibson's email was leaked to her Wednesday morning by an anonymous source.

Kavanaugh, who has been outspoken in her support of Kamras, said in an interview that Gibson and other board members are overstepping their authority by trying to restrict the superintendent's ability to hire top-level staff for his administration, particularly after approving the budget and renewing his contract in a 6-3 vote last year.

"I think that we have to trust him to do the job that we have hired him to do," Kavanaugh said.