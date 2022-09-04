ART 180's summer residency program brings RPS high schoolers together

On an August morning, ART 180 looked more like someone’s living room than an art studio. A group of teenagers had made themselves right at home, with their shoes off as they laughed and cracked jokes with one another. The Disney movie “Holes” played quietly on a projector.

The laughing continued as the teens got back into creating their art. While ART 180, an art nonprofit in Jackson Ward, felt like a big sleepover that August morning, many of the teens — though all attended Richmond Public Schools — had met only a few weeks prior. They bonded quickly during the summer over their shared love of art.

Oktoba Gilliam, a 14-year-old sophomore at Armstrong High, misses the laughs the most. Everyone at ART 180 is fun to be around, she said. If your day starts off badly, once you step into ART 180, it always turns around.

The teens were part of the summer 2022 Edward Dean Robinson Artist Residency at ART 180. The residency is named after Edward Robinson, a longtime ART 180 student who died in 2018.

Zurianna “Z” Lincoln, now a senior at Thomas Jefferson High, wanted to participate in the residency to find like-minded peers. Z enjoyed being around fellow creatives who were in the same artistic headspace as herself.

Art, especially painting and drawing, has helped guide Z through mental health struggles and conflicts.

“Art teaches me how to navigate through those hard times and really find myself and ground myself and pull it back together,” said Z, 17.

Something Z will take with her from the program is Edward’s legacy. “I will definitely carry his name on. He deserves to be heard; even more, he’s a wonderful artist.”

The residency may have ended roughly a month ago, but the students are still hard at work. On Friday, their summer artwork will be on display at ART 180’s Atlas Gallery. “The Residency: Opening Exhibition” is a free community event; however, all artwork is for sale.

ART 180 is open year-round, offering a host of opportunities for children to come into the space and express themselves through art.

A seven-week summer arts intensive, the Edward Dean Robinson Artist Residency is open to students of color from select Richmond schools. The students must attend one of the following schools to be eligible to apply: Armstrong High, George Wythe High, Huguenot High, John Marshall High, Open High, Richmond Community High, Thomas Jefferson High, Franklin Military Academy and the Richmond Alternative School.

Selected students receive 80-plus hours of artistic development, a $1,350 stipend, a professional portfolio, free studio space and art supplies, and mentorship from professional artists. This year, students attended the program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 20 through Aug. 11.

Over the course of the summer, while art was a focus, the students also fostered self-exploration, creative expression and supportive relationships. The students learned sustainable and healthy ways to create art while also keeping mental health and wellness as a top priority.

Nadd Harvin, ART 180’s artist in residency, led this summer’s program. Though in the teaching seat, Harvin saw the experience like any other art collaboration.

“I don’t look at it any different from like when I’m collaborating with other artists; it is kind of the same,” said Harvin, 27. “They’re just younger artists. It’s kind of the same spirit. We’re all here. We respect each other as artists. We’re just growing together.”

While the program includes basic elements of art curriculum, the students are encouraged to take ownership of the space. They decide what art mediums they want to use to create.

Chloé Hagins, the residency’s teaching assistant who started her journey with ART 180 in the second grade, not only knew Edward Robinson, but the two were close friends.

“Being a part of his legacy is amazing,” said Hagins, now 21 and a senior in college. “He illuminates the space. You can tell that his presence is here.”

Robinson had a vibrant personality that transcended into his creativity, Hagins said. He could always be found at ART 180, said his mother, Devonda Green. This is why naming the residency program after Robinson was a no-brainer, said Nicole Jones, ART 180’s deputy director and the 9th District School Board member.

A picture of Robinson sitting at the same table where all ART 180 students sit to create hangs in the studio space, allowing anyone to tap into his infectious energy.

“So he is here; he’s present. The young people know that and they feel that,” Jones said at the residency’s closing ceremony last month.

“You know I really miss my son. It’s been four years and I’m still not quite there yet,” Green said at the ceremony. “Thank you for showing up, for coming out and caring for him just as much as I do.”

Having had a longtime partnership with ART 180, RPS supports the mission of the summer residency program.

Christie-Jo Adams, coordinator of K-12 arts education for RPS, loves that during the selection process, ART 180 doesn’t look for the top students, it looks for students who have potential but who need a little more attention.

“They bring up those students that may not think that they’re going to be artists, they bring them up to believe in their art and to love their art,” Adams said.

The students come away from the program with a newfound sense of confidence, she said. They learn more than just art, they learn who they are and how they can express themselves.

“ART 180 it’s a very safe space for them to express everything,” Adams said. “How they express themselves through hair color and their attire.”

She noticed a shift in the students who attended the summer 2021 program when they returned to school last fall.

“I think they gained enough confidence in the ART 180 program to say you know what, I love who I am, I am an artist,” Adams said.

Oktoba, the Armstrong High sophomore, said the residency helped her gain confidence this summer — believing in her art and herself.

“I’m gonna take that [with me] and be ambitious in both school and with art going forward,” Oktoba said.

“They [ART 180 staff] always say things like there’s no such thing as ugly or wrong, you just gotta go for it. You got to keep trying.”