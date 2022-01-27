As Chesterfield makes masks optional, teachers and parents want more COVID protections

Parents kept their children home and teachers called out sick Thursday in Chesterfield, the first day during that pandemic that children had the option to ditch their masks.
Support for keeping the mask mandate outnumbered opposition nearly 3-to-1 in public comments to the School Board, which in a split vote Tuesday decided to comply with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order to make masks optional for students.
Youngkin’s executive order went into effect on Monday, but the Richmond region's largest school divisions all required masks until Thursday. Hanover County will make masks optional Jan. 31.
Yetty Shobo, who struggled to send her fourth-grade daughter back to Robious Elementary in August, kept her home on Thursday. Shobo was able to breathe a little easier back in August when the School Board unanimously voted to keep students in masks, but after this week’s vote she’s keep her daughter at home until things change. For now, enrolling in virtual learning isn't an option.
“When they [the School Board] started this discussion upon us having a new governor, I just couldn't believe people were going to play politics with children's lives,” Shobo said. “I can't imagine sending my child into a petri dish, which is what I believe schools will be if children are not masked.”
The matter is likely to be settled in court: Parents in Chesapeake and a group of school divisions including Richmond Public Schools have sued the governor, saying his order conflicts with state law and the state constitution. Youngkin has said he's putting power back in the hands of parents and he's confident his order will stand in court. Henrico County chose to keep its mask mandate, but has not joined the lawsuit.
In Chesterfield, teachers are being advised against asking students to wear a mask or making new seating arrangements that split students into groups of masked and unmasked.
In a Wednesday email sent to Cosby High School staff, Principal Ben Snyder said: “We are not sending an opt out form to families; moving forward, we will assume that students without masks have made a family decision and we will not ask them to wear or require them to wear a mask. We can continue to make announcements and reminders on where students can find masks, but we should not ask them to take one.
“The only reasons we should make adjustments to class seating arrangements at this time is if you feel like you can gain additional spacing between students or if there was already a planned change in your seating arrangement due to the new quarter, semester, etc.,” Snyder wrote in the staff email, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Similar emails were sent to Chesterfield staff and teachers across the county. At Chalkley Elementary, an email sent to teachers said “cohort seating / mask / non-mask - this is not an option. Send me a message so I can speak with the family if someone asks you to seat their child away from others due to masking vs unmasking.”
Parents have said they would like to see cohorts of students, not segregation. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, "cohorting means keeping people together in a small group and having each group stay together throughout an entire day." While the CDC recommends against separately cohorting vaccinated and unvaccinated people, it makes no mention when it comes to wearing masks or not.
"The use of cohorting can limit the spread of COVID-19 between cohort," according to the CDC.
In the fall of 2020, students were placed into cohorts by grade level as CCPS started to send kids back to school.
In an email from Manchester High School, teachers were told they are not the “mask police,” meaning they cannot give a child a mask if they aren’t wearing one and teachers cannot point out incorrect mask use.
The Manchester High email went on to say: “the best course of action to keep your student from being exposed to COVID is to have him/her wear a KN95 mask.”
However, according to dozens of parent social media posts, some Chesterfield schools did not have masks available on Thursday. And if masks were available, there were not KN95 sized masks fitted for a child’s face.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Dot Heffron checked in on a couple of her Clover Hill district schools on Thursday where principals overall overwhelmingly reported mask use among students. After visiting an elementary school in person, Heffron said the students were consistently wearing masks.
"The students are used to wearing masks and social distancing, so today was just like any other day for the students" Heffron said.
Shawn Smith, a schools spokesman did not disclose the number of teachers that were absent on Thursday and in response provided the following statement: “While we do have some staff members out today, our schools are open and our students are learning. We appreciate our Chesterfield families, students and staff who are working together to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible.”
The Chesterfield branch of the NAACP is encouraging all Chesterfield students, staff and visitors to continue wearing masks in school. The branch also wants the school system to expand learning options for parents who wish for their child to not be near other children without masks.
“The School Board refuses to govern responsibly. The Chesterfield School Board’s rejection of current science, public health recommendations and existing law is an outright failure to protect our community and school children from a virus that has proven deadly and at the very least, disruptive. This is a matter of public safety and equitable access to education,” the NAACP said in a statement Wednesday night.
Ali Shenk has three boys in Chesterfield schools, one at each level – elementary, middle and high. What’s unfolded over the last few days and weeks starts at the top with Youngkin, she said, who’s recent executive order shows that he’s more concerned about “appeasing his voter base” than caring for Virginia’s school children. She’s also disappointed in Chesterfield’s school board, which she said “caved” to the outspoken minority by taking actions that were disrespectful to both students and teachers.
With daily cases reaching highs not seen before the omicron variant, “it makes no sense right now to lift the mask mandate,” Shenk said. Teachers “are teaching with their hands tied behind their backs.”
According to the Chesterfield Education Association, of the thousands of comments sent in during last week’s initial mask vote 1,728 comments were in favor of keeping masks while 583 were in favor of parental choice.
Jennifer Schoemmell, a Matoaca resident and parent, wrote in public comment in favor of masks being optional.
“We have been wearing masks for 2 years and this is still spreading,” Schoemmell wrote. “My child has been vaccinated and I would like to let her decide if she wants to wear the mask or not. It has been proven that fabric masks do little to reduce the spread. ...Unless the school is going to provide KN95 masks, what are we really accomplishing?”
A former teacher years ago, Shenk said she often wonders if she were still a teacher, “what would I do right now – could I hang in there?”
The worst part is that her children’s concerns about getting COVID-19 have only been exacerbated this week. She said even her middle child – who begrudgingly wears a mask – said he’ll continue to wear his mask in school.
“They get it,” Shenk said.
Heather Kowell’s child attends Chesterfield’s Career and Technical Center part-time for its health services program, which offers everything from dental and EMT programs to nursing, medical assistant, veterinary science and more. It’s ironic, she said, that a student in a health-driven program would be allowed to unmask at the height of a pandemic. But her child will continue to wear a mask, she said, to model professional, responsible behavior.
“My child absolutely feels like it’s the right thing to do,” Kowell said. That, and the students are in classrooms with little chance to social distance.
“It’s an increased risk because they have to be in close contact with each other,” she said.
Kowell called recent actions taken by Chesterfield’s school board “poorly thought-out and quickly executed.”
“If our numbers were on the decline, and we were a community with low transmission, I might be a little bit more flexible,” she said. “But that’s now who we are right now.”
Hanover County school officials sent a note to parents Thursday afternoon, reminding them that the school division’s mask policy will take effect Monday for students. The policy does not apply to faculty, staff and visitors to the building, however, and those individuals will still be required to wear masks, the note said, because the executive order only applies to students.
Health mitigation strategies remain in place, the note said, including social distancing, quarantining close contacts, frequent cleaning in high-traffic areas and ventilation systems checks.
The note also said that the school division has received requests from parents about placing their children in the Hanover Online School. The school division is adding names to the waitlist, but “we do not want to provide false hope that your child can be accommodated.” Staffing and resources for the online school were allocated before the start of the year, the note said, “and we are well beyond the point of being able to completely overhaul our staffing for the second semester.”
The note encouraged kindness and respect.
“We recognize that this is an emotional and divisive issue in our community and beyond, even among members of the same household,” it said. “We expect everyone – students and adults – to treat one another with respect, care, and kindness, no matter what their choice or opinion may be on masks or otherwise.”
The note also provided reminded parents about the anonymous digital reporting tool on each school’s webpage called “Stand Up, Speak Out – Stop Bullying Now,” which can be used to report bullying directly to school administrators.