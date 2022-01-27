As Chesterfield makes masks optional, teachers and parents want more COVID protections

“My child absolutely feels like it’s the right thing to do,” Kowell said. That, and the students are in classrooms with little chance to social distance.

“It’s an increased risk because they have to be in close contact with each other,” she said.

Kowell called recent actions taken by Chesterfield’s school board “poorly thought-out and quickly executed.”

“If our numbers were on the decline, and we were a community with low transmission, I might be a little bit more flexible,” she said. “But that’s now who we are right now.”

Hanover County school officials sent a note to parents Thursday afternoon, reminding them that the school division’s mask policy will take effect Monday for students. The policy does not apply to faculty, staff and visitors to the building, however, and those individuals will still be required to wear masks, the note said, because the executive order only applies to students.

Health mitigation strategies remain in place, the note said, including social distancing, quarantining close contacts, frequent cleaning in high-traffic areas and ventilation systems checks.