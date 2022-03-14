As Chesterfield's budget season unfolds, residents want more for education

As Chesterfield County government officials champion multiple tax relief programs in the proposed budget, some residents like Kyle Viele are questioning how the county can slash taxes and still generate a hefty sum of revenues while schools once again go unfunded.

“They cut taxes, while their [the county] tax revenue is still expected to grow next year by almost $100 million and so, this is a deliberate decision not to fund schools. It's not because there's lack of resources,” Viele, chairman of the school board's Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, said in a recent interview.

On the county government side, several tax relief programs are included in the proposed $904 million general fund budget that takes affect on July 1, including lowering the real estate tax by a total of 3 cents (the Supervisors approved a two-cent reduction in December); elderly and disabled tax relief; increasing personal property tax relief thresholds and drastically cutting the vehicle license inspection fee.

The Board of Supervisors began working through the $904 million general fund proposal last week.

Education funding is the largest chunk of the county’s proposal, with an anticipated contribution of $347.7 million of school board’s approved $837.5 million operating budget. The county’s piece is an increase of $18 million over the current adopted budget.

When the school board approved its operating budget last month, it was $9.3 million less than the superintendent's proposal. The board also slashed the $23.8 million funding gap to $8.5 million.

“We feel confident that the budget proposed to the Board of Supervisors will fund operational costs for the coming school year while providing the needed resources to meet our many state requirements and guidelines, address growth in student enrollment, recruit and retain a high-quality workforce and align staffing with current student and school need,” the Chesterfield School Board Chair and Vice Chair said in an emailed statement sent on their behalf by a schools spokesman.

Questions regarding whether the county’s additional $18 million in funding is sufficient; the reasoning behind cutting the superintendent's proposed funding gap; and why, even despite the recommendations from the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee the School Board did not fully fund the superintendent's budget request, went unanswered.

“I’m incredibly disappointed. It seems to me that this school board, unfortunately, is not a strong advocate for our children," Viele said. "And the county, once again, has shown that education is not towards the top of their priorities."

Viele said he did not expect the school board to drastically cut the superintendent's funding gap.

“I did not expect them to keep with tradition of underfunding schools because the need continues to grow and it continually fails to be addressed,” he said.

Because the county fully funded the school system’s retirement plan earlier this year, county officials are considering their additional funding to the school system as $28 million, instead of $18 million, Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said in an interview.

By paying off that plan, it has created an annual $10 million to $11 million in extra spending for the school district, Harris said.

In this first year, about $7 million is slated to be used to pay down the $130 million in construction costs for two new middle schools. However in the following years, the school’s contribution would become less and less because of how the county structures mortgage payments, paying the most in the inaugural year.

If the retirement plan hadn’t been paid off, the current funding gap of $8 million would have been $18 million, Harris said.

During last week's first of five community meetings on the budget, Chesterfield Education Association President Christine Melendez voiced support for funding the school board’s budget as it currently stands.

“We definitely need the budget that was presented by the school board and passed on to the county government to pass as it is written, as it is funded. We cannot afford to take any cuts,” Melendez said.

The school system has struggled to retain teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if any more budget cuts come, Melendez anticipates more staff to leave.

“We know that if we continue to see [staff] losses, it will be more and more difficult for our school division to serve well, the community that we live in, and we know that we want to see a bright future for our students.”

At the community meeting Thursday night, Nicole Rowland, a county middle school teacher and chairperson of the school system’s Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee, said not only does the school budget need to be fully funded, but schools need the additional $23 million that was initially proposed before the school budget cut it down to $8.5 million.

Having taught in Chesterfield for the past six years, Rowland said she’s seen first-hand how teachers have to do so much with so little.

Thursday was the first of five planned community meetings regarding the budget. The meetings, one for each magisterial district, wrap up March 22, one day before the in-person budget public hearing. Residents can also submit feedback via email to blueprint@chesterfield.gov.

The supervisors anticipate adopting a budget on April 6.