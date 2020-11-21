As COVID-19 cases rise, more Hanover County parents want to send their kids back into classrooms

“To have to take a substantial pay cut and or have to figure out alternative measures of what I'm going to do is going to severely impact our household,” she said.

Levy, who has two sons at Patrick Henry High School and a daughter at Liberty Middle School, said the notion of doing virtual school was a “no brainer” when they first signed on.

Levy’s decided to keep her kids virtual, even though she knows it isn’t ideal for her daughter, who normally loves school.

“She said that it's all the things that are bad about school and none of the good things,” Levy said.

***

Axselle said Hanover will work to adapt to shifting needs, even deploying mobile learning centers, if that's what it takes.

“Nothing's off the table as we address this, and … we need to look at everything and consider all the options ... what's that wonderful phrase everybody likes, think outside the box?” Axselle said. “You know, and that's what we're doing. I mean, we're gonna try very much to accommodate everyone.”