As other localities debate requiring masks in schools, Richmond superintendent pushes to mandate that all staff be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Kamras said he expects the Board to approve the mandate, but Jonathan Young, the vice chair of the Board, said he plans to dissent when the matter heads for a vote on August 16.

“Do I think we should speak, unequivocally, about the vaccination, and that this is just a no brainer? Yes,” said Young, who says he is fully vaccinated. “I happen to believe in our teachers and our staff to do the right thing.”

University of Richmond law professor Hank Chambers, who focuses on employment discrimination, said a legal challenge might be tricky.

“The problem you run into is generally when you tell your employer, ‘There's a reasonable rule, and I refuse to follow it,’ what tends to happen? You tend to have to make a choice,” Chambers said. “Your choice is ‘Do I want to work here under these reasonable rules,' or 'Do I want to find another job?’"

The system could not provide information about the percentage of staff members who are fully vaccinated and did not have it, Kamras said. About half of Richmond adults are fully vaccinated. The statewide average is nearly 66%, according to state health department data.

“I've just heard from a lot of families, and a lot of staff who are concerned about being at school with unvaccinated adults,” Kamras said.