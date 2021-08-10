As other localities debate requiring masks in schools, Richmond superintendent pushes to mandate that all staff be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Superintendent Jason Kamras wants all Richmond Public Schools employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“It's hard to find someone in the RPS family who hasn't been impacted by Covid in some way,” Kamras said in an interview. “And so I think folks need to understand the fear and anxiety is very real and very deep and very personal.”
Last week, Kamras announced he'd ask the School Board to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for staff, further cementing Richmond's reputation as one of the most cautious school districts in Virginia on pandemic mitigation strategies.
In 2020, as neighboring counties moved forward with in-person instruction, Richmond's School Board voted to remain virtual for the rest of the year. After state intervention, RPS in April became the last district in the state to offer in-person instruction when it opened to students at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam and state education department officials. Even then, the option was available to about 800 students.
Now as it prepares to reopen the entire system for the first time in more than 500 days, the district remains the most cautious. RPS was the first of the so-called 'big four localities' -- the city and Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties -- to declare a universal mask mandate for the fall. Henrico officials initially said masks would be “strongly encouraged,” but optional. The issue was slated to come before the Chesterfield and Hanover school boards Aug. 10 and Henrico on Thursday.
Lawsuits are popping up across the country as opinions on mitigation strategies collide. In Texas, the Southern Center for Child Advocacy, a nonprofit education advocacy group, sued Gov. Greg Abbott for his ban on mask mandates. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to take state dollars from schools who mandate masks. Both states have seen school boards defy the orders.
Northam stopped short of mandating masks, but says the legislature essentially did so in passing SB1303, which requires that schools follow CDC guidelines. Those guidelines currently say that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors. The state superintendent of education said last week that if school districts don't mandate masks, they could face "significant legal pressure."
"These kinds of things should not be about whether you're Republican or Democrat, or blue state or red state," said Kamras, who expects the Board will approve the mandate. "They should be about what's common sense, healthy for yourself and for your community."
So far in the country, vaccine mandates for school staff aren't common. Local officials in California have stopped short of requiring them, in part due to a lack of support from teachers unions, Cal Matters reports.
Kamras said he expects the Board to approve the mandate, but Jonathan Young, the vice chair of the Board, said he plans to dissent when the matter heads for a vote on August 16.
“Do I think we should speak, unequivocally, about the vaccination, and that this is just a no brainer? Yes,” said Young, who says he is fully vaccinated. “I happen to believe in our teachers and our staff to do the right thing.”
University of Richmond law professor Hank Chambers, who focuses on employment discrimination, said a legal challenge might be tricky.
“The problem you run into is generally when you tell your employer, ‘There's a reasonable rule, and I refuse to follow it,’ what tends to happen? You tend to have to make a choice,” Chambers said. “Your choice is ‘Do I want to work here under these reasonable rules,' or 'Do I want to find another job?’"
The system could not provide information about the percentage of staff members who are fully vaccinated and did not have it, Kamras said. About half of Richmond adults are fully vaccinated. The statewide average is nearly 66%, according to state health department data.
“I've just heard from a lot of families, and a lot of staff who are concerned about being at school with unvaccinated adults,” Kamras said.
He also said that as Covid cases spike, more families are asking if they can pull out of in-person instruction and shift back to virtual -- cases have been increasing for 51 days in Richmond, state health data show. But the district only has room for 2,000 students to do virtual school, and it's at capacity -- anyone else would have to ask the state if they could join the Virginia Virtual Academy.
The district is also unlikely to do a district wide shut down again, as SB1303 only allows schools to close if there’s a severe outbreak of Covid-19 cases as defined by CDC guidelines. The district must open up and stay open, according to a new state law that requires school districts to offer five days of meaningful in-person learning. While the Richmond School Board voted 7-2 last year to formally oppose the legislation, Kamras said he supports the least amount of closure possible, which is mandated by SB1303.
In Hopewell, more than 200 staff and students have had to quarantine over 40 COVID-19 cases in the first 12 days of the school year. RPS' summer program has seen various Covid-19 cases that resulted in almost 250 quarantines.
Summer Schultz, a science teacher at Richmond Community High School who is fully vaccinated, said she thinks the district has done its due diligence on keeping everyone safe. She supports a mandate but said she understands that vaccine hesitancy is nuanced in a diverse district like RPS, with a staff comprised mostly of people of color.
“Some of it is political ideology driving it, some of it is just fear and misunderstanding of what's going on scientifically,” Schultz said in an interview. “Some of it is fear of things like, if you don't have a legal presence here in the United States. I know people that are afraid to go get vaccinated because they're afraid that's going to initiate some sort of...deportation and detainment type of thing for themselves or their kids.”
