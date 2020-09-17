As problems persist, Chesterfield fields 1,500 technology support calls during a week of virtual learning

As Chesterfield County Public Schools wraps up its second week of virtual learning, technology issues are still running amok.
Instances of connectivity problems, frozen screens and virtual classroom interruptions are occurring as the district grapples with nearly 63,000 students learning by sitting in front of a computer each day.
From last Friday through this Thursday, the district’s new technology call center received 1,500 calls.
Despite the high number of calls, schools spokesman Shawn Smith wrote in an email, "The second week of virtual instruction is going well."
Some Chesterfield students will begin to re-enter the classroom at the end of the month. Select K-12 special education students were recommended to attend school in person, four days a week, starting Sept. 29. Chesterfield schools' health committee, charged with deciding when cohorts of students can go back to school, announced its recommendation during Monday’s School Board work session.
Plagued with technology issues on the first day of school, leaving teachers and students stranded for nearly two hours from logging into the district’s online learning platform, the school system has set up a daily call center and limited in-person hours at various high schools to support families with Chromebooks, the district’s learning dashboard and resetting passwords.
“Today my kid was taking a test and started panicking. I looked over and everything was frozen and nothing worked. We ended up restarting the computer and he was able to get back in. I’m hearing this is happening a lot; families are reaching out to me and teachers are reaching out to me,” School Board member Kathryn Haines said during Monday’s work session.
School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey and fellow member Ryan Harter made comments Monday about hearing from families about interruptions during class, primarily through Google Meet, a video communication service.
“No one has gotten into a Google Meet that wasn't supposed to be there, that wasn’t a CCPS student. Is that correct?” Bailey asked during Monday’s work session.
Brian Jones, executive director of technology, replied, “No, that wouldn’t be correct. There have been instances especially in the beginning, first day or two, where someone would call in and the teacher would accept and we don’t know if that was a CCPS student or not.”
To rectify the situation, the phone number option to join a Google Meet was eliminated and that guidance will continue to be provided to school staff on whom they should allow into the video sessions, Jones said.
During the first week of school the district had already been made aware of “a limited number of instances” where students joined the wrong virtual class, creating a distraction, and where a family member joined a class and also caused a disruption, schools spokesman Tim Bullis wrote in an email to families on Sept. 10.
However, the school system was unaware of any hacking during the first week, Bullis wrote in the email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“We are not aware of any non-CCPS accounts accessing online classrooms and have not been able to verify any reports of ‘hacking,’” Bullis wrote at the time.
A new feature was deployed by Google that allows for teachers to require every Google Meet participant to wait in a virtual waiting room until allowed in the meeting, Smith said.
Chesterfield is in process of testing the new feature before providing it to teachers.