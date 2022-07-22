As RPS faces nearly 200 teacher vacancies, school board approves new hiring incentives

Facing 176 classroom teacher vacancies, Richmond Public Schools has launched new financial incentives in an attempt to close the gap before the new school year begins at the end of August.

“I’m really going to focus on the teacher vacancies as those are obviously most critical for our instructional program,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in briefing the Richmond School Board at a recent meeting.

But, adding in all employees who have teacher contracts (including counselors and librarians) the district has 222 teacher vacancies, "which is about double where were last year this time," Kamras said. The figures were as of July 10.

Of the 176 teacher vacancies, 63 are at the elementary/preschool level, 65 for all middle schools and there are 48 vacant high school positions. RPS schools open Aug. 29 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The grim reality of teacher vacancies in RPS is not a Richmond-only issue. It’s nationwide.

From February 2020 to May 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, about 300,000 public school teachers and other staff left the field, creating a nearly 3% drop in the workforce.

In Chesterfield, Kimberly Hough, the county's chief of human resources, said last month that the county had 317 unfilled teaching positions, more than 100 vacancies in food service and close to 100 empty instructional assistant positions.

Chesterfield's is a larger school system, with 63,000 students compared with the Richmond school system's 22,000.

“This is a challenge that we're all facing across the region, across the country," Kamras said. "Nonetheless, it is something that I would like us to be a leader in solving." Kamras added that he would like to launch a teacher retention task force in the coming months.

The Richmond School Board in a 6-1 vote on Monday approved new financial incentives to attract teachers to the district. The incentives include:

A $6,000 moving stipend for teachers who live 50-plus miles outside of Richmond

A $4,000 signing bonus for teachers with two-plus years of working experience

A 2,000 signing bonus for new teachers

(There are clawbacks if teachers leave within a year or two years.)

“I want to be very clear, money does not solve everything and the reason people go and stay is about much more than money,” Kamras said. “That being said, it is important. It is meaningful and it does affect people's ability to raise a family pay rent, pay a mortgage, and so on.”

When RPS opened all schools this past fall for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the district faced a greater number of vacancies than the year prior. This past fall the district has 83 vacancies compared with nine in the fall of 2020. The stresses of the division’s virtual year caused a significant rise in staff shortages, according to the division’s staffing update presentation.

During the first pandemic in-person learning year, RPS teachers faced extreme stress and exhaustion as “the pandemic caused a record number of absences.” Teachers were left to pick up the many pieces, which created frequent learning disruptions, larger class sizes, and the loss of planning time and other breaks, according to the division’s staffing update presentation.

The teaching environment was challenged further as students experienced trauma during the pandemic, and teachers caught the virus and were faced with significant mental health challenges. These challenges and others caused RPS to see "a greater number of resignations during and at the end of the year than in years past,” according to the presentation.

Virginia State University recently announced a new program to help combat teacher shortages in Richmond and Petersburg. The university will offer free tuition to master's of education students who are employed as full-time substitute teachers in RPS and Petersburg City Public Schools, according to a news release.

Upon graduating with a master's in education in a single year, the students must commit to a full-time teaching position in either RPS or Petersburg for an additional three years. During the year of schooling, the graduate students will take night and weekend classes while getting real-world experience in a classroom.

While addressing the critical teacher shortages, the primary goal of the grant-funded VSU program is to increase the number of teachers of color, especially male teachers of color.

The Virginia Department of Education’s "I Too Teach" grant for Historically Black Colleges and Universities is funding the free tuition program.

By his calculation, 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young said during Monday's school board meeting, RPS has lost a quarter of its teachers in the past year.

Having 25.6% "of our teachers to leave speak volumes,” Young said. “We should be asking that as a building leader, a school board member, as a superintendent - we should be pursuing, chasing one thing: how to retain our teachers - and if we can retain our teachers, I’m confident we can retain more of our families in the city of Richmond.”

Young suggested seven ideas to retain teachers, including prioritizing teacher retention as an indicator of principal and assistant principal performance, allowing for teacher choice for curriculums, de-emphasizing the need for lesson plans, and eliminating student access to cellphones in secondary schools.

"For me, how we best evaluate a principal and if they are doing his or her job effectively is how many teachers they are retaining," Young said.

Mariah White, who represents the 2nd District, did not support the incentive proposal Monday night, citing a variety of reasons, including concerns with the $6,000 stipend for teachers who live at least 50 miles away, and wanting a bonus for teachers who teach in hard-to-staff schools.

White also said she could not give her support because according to emails she’s received from teachers and administration, RPS staff is leaving because they are "being mistreated somehow," not because of compensation issues.

Nicole Jones, the board’s 9th District representative, asked how RPS is dealing with the loss of institutional knowledge as teachers leave the division.

Those who have left are young teachers, Kamras said. While RPS doesn’t want to lose any teachers, Kamras said there would be more concern if all veteran teachers were leaving. At this time there isn’t a concrete plan on how to transfer institutional knowledge, however, Kamras said he will raise the issue with school leaders at the upcoming leadership institute.

With six weeks until the start of the school year, White asked if there is a contingency plan in place in case all of the open positions are not filled.

Kamras said RPS will lean on substitutes, slightly increase class sizes and deploy staff who are licensed to fill the gaps, adding, “We’re planning for that but we still have a window to make a significant dent in this number.”