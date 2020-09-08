As the school year starts virtually, support staff at Richmond schools adjust to life without students

In her 34 years of being a bus driver, Sherry Stokes said she never imagined that on the first day of school, there wouldn't be any students on her bus.
On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Stokes and two bus monitors, Naija Oliver and Marva Russell, left the Richmond Public Schools bus compound to pick up three bins of food at Miles Jones Elementary. Her bus was one of the almost 200 in the fleet that would be used to deliver food to children due to the virtual school year because of COVID-19.
At a house on Oak Glen Road in the South Side of the city, she wondered if some of the parents knew about the free meals. The family she was expecting to get food for two students never came outside.
"My biggest fear is that they don't come get (the meals), and (RPS) really might shut us down," she said. The fear of losing her job because of the pandemic is something she's felt since school closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I feel more comfortable now, because they said they were going to pay us our contract."
Stokes' job as a bus driver is one of about 400 jobs in Richmond Public Schools that don't translate virtually. Richmond Public Schools is 100% virtual this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though there are revenue losses on the state and city level, she won't be laid off or furloughed this year, according to Superintendent Jason Kamras.
The city school system promised not to lay off or furlough anyone due to the virtual school year, and support staff whose jobs are tied to school buildings are still working in Henrico and Chesterfield schools. Hanover Public Schools is having in-person classes, so their staff needs are about the same as last year.
Kamras said that some school security guards would be going around to do porch visits and make sure students are attending class. Chief Talent Officer Sandra Lee said other essential staff, like custodians and bus drivers, are assisting with meal distribution.
“We made the commitment that no one in the RPS family would be faced with unemployment due to the decision to go virtual this fall,” Lee said. "These are very unprecedented times ... lots of Americans are facing financial hardship due to the health pandemic."
Across Virginia, more than 58,000 people serve as support staff in K-12 schools, or about 34% of all staff in Virginia schools according to 2019 data from the Virginia Department of Education. Chesterfield County Public Schools laid off about 1,000 temporary staff, which include some tutors and some front office staff. Spokesperson Shawn Smith said the county is bringing some of them back as school starts.
Schools nationwide have been preparing for job losses since the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2009 recession when the housing market crashed, 300,000 teachers lost their jobs. Urban district superintendents, including Kamras, warned the pandemic could produce an even worse outcome when they wrote to Congress to ask for an additional $175 billion in CARES Act funds.
"Dark clouds are forming on the educational horizon that will spell disaster if Congress does not intervene," the letter, signed by Kamras and other superintendents said. "An estimated 20 percent loss in combined state and local revenues would likely result in some 275,000 teachers being laid off in big city public school systems alone. The ramifications are not only profound for the students involved, but for the nation."
Kim Bridges, an Educational Leadership professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the million dollar question is if layoffs and furloughs can be avoided. That's because in education, most of the revenue goes toward the salaries of personnel.
"The bigger portions of the funding pie comes from local revenues," she said. "One of the things folks don't always realize is that the state funding has taken a harder hit because it's largely driven by sales and income tax. In this crisis, people are losing their jobs. State revenues are impacted from circumstances like that."
State funding makes up 43 percent of the Richmond Public Schools budget. Earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the state projected close to a $1 billion revenue loss, but it just ended up being a $236 million shortfall. While Virginia finished the fiscal year on a high note, elected officials have said more losses can happen, including in education.
In usual times, Stokes loves her job and says the kids are her favorite part. She loves singing along to songs on the radio with them, or just talking to them about their home life.
For now, Stokes said she's happy to be able to help with feeding the students, and she was even happier to see some of the students she hadn't seen for six months.
"I really love my kids," she said. "I love my parents. I'm just glad that during the pandemic they can afford to pay us."
