As the school year starts virtually, support staff at Richmond schools adjust to life without students

In her 34 years of being a bus driver, Sherry Stokes said she never imagined that on the first day of school, there wouldn't be any students on her bus.

On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Stokes and two bus monitors, Naija Oliver and Marva Russell, left the Richmond Public Schools bus compound to pick up three bins of food at Miles Jones Elementary. Her bus was one of the almost 200 in the fleet that would be used to deliver food to children due to the virtual school year because of COVID-19.

At a house on Oak Glen Road in the South Side of the city, she wondered if some of the parents knew about the free meals. The family she was expecting to get food for two students never came outside.

"My biggest fear is that they don't come get (the meals), and (RPS) really might shut us down," she said. The fear of losing her job because of the pandemic is something she's felt since school closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I feel more comfortable now, because they said they were going to pay us our contract."