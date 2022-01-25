Associate dean at WVU to lead VCU's business school

Virginia Commonwealth University has named Naomi E. Boyd, an associate dean at West Virginia University, as the dean of its School of Business.

Boyd replaces Ed Grier, who left in the summer for Santa Clara University in California. Doug Pugh is currently serving as interim dean. Boyd starts July 1.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with the community of Richmond to empower the School of Business to take VCU’s explicit commitment of creativity and harness it to produce the next generation of business leaders who are good corporate citizens, well versed in emerging technologies, with strong entrepreneurial roots,” Boyd said in a statement.

At West Virginia, Boyd has researched structural shifts and innovation in capital markets. Her current position is associate dean for innovation, outreach and engagement and chair of the finance department.

She works on the review board of the American Journal of Business and the editorial advisory boards of other financial publications. For eight years, she was a financial analyst and consultant to the Office of the Chief Economist at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.