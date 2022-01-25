 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Associate dean at WVU to lead VCU's business school
Associate dean at WVU to lead VCU's business school

naomi boyd vcu.jpg

Naomi E. Boyd

 VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University has named Naomi E. Boyd, an associate dean at West Virginia University, as the dean of its School of Business. 

Boyd replaces Ed Grier, who left in the summer for Santa Clara University in California. Doug Pugh is currently serving as interim dean. Boyd starts July 1.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with the community of Richmond to empower the School of Business to take VCU’s explicit commitment of creativity and harness it to produce the next generation of business leaders who are good corporate citizens, well versed in emerging technologies, with strong entrepreneurial roots,” Boyd said in a statement.

At West Virginia, Boyd has researched structural shifts and innovation in capital markets. Her current position is associate dean for innovation, outreach and engagement and chair of the finance department. 

She works on the review board of the American Journal of Business and the editorial advisory boards of other financial publications. For eight years, she was a financial analyst and consultant to the Office of the Chief Economist at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"Her background, which spans academia, government, and industry, coupled with her impressive record of success in transforming student learning and supporting faculty to excel make her the right person at the right time for VCU and the School of Business," VCU provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said in a statement.

Boyd has a bachelor's degree in fine arts in dance from the University of Texas at Austin, a master's in business administration in finance from Texas Tech University and a doctorate in finance and quantitative methods from George Washington University.  

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

