At Atlee High Virginia PTA holds first membership conference since COVID-19 began

The Virginia Parent Teacher Association on Saturday held its first annual membership conference since the pandemic began, gathering days after the Youngkin administration released a critical report about the state’s K-12 public school performance.

Virginia PTA President Pamela Croom said in an interview that the conference at Hanover County's Atlee High School “is an exciting time to bring our leaders back together, to re-energize them so that they are able to take information back to their home communities … and equip them with tools, resources and services so they are equipped to work within their communities [and] to work with parents in their own school.”

Virginia PTA chartered in 1921, is a nonpartisan volunteer organization focused on child advocacy. There are over 175,000 members across more than 950 of Virginia’s schools.

Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera gave a brief overview of the administration’s recent education report and answered a few questions from PTA attendees.

The report, which state education officials presented Thursday, found that Virginia’s public school closures during COVID-19 exacerbated existing declines in student achievement, with the most “devastating” learning loss affecting Black and Hispanic students and students living in poverty.

Guidera said Saturday, work is being done for the state to “reconfirm” its commitment to accountability and transparency in order to ensure high standards within education.

“I see that as the role the state is to ensure that there is access to quality education for every child in Virginia. That we set the standards, we set up the guidance on how to do that and [that] we’re making sure there’s equitable access to quality education.” Guidera said in response to a question.

Croom said the Virginia PTA is still evaluating Thursday’s report.

“We support our students. We believe in our students, we believe that they are going to school doing the best that they are capable of doing, Croom said. “If there’s concern about how our children are actually performing in school then we need to look at how we are funding our schools and making sure we are fully funding our schools.”

Other speakers included Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and the Virginia PTA Child Advocate of the Year award winners: Henrico County School Board member Alicia Atkins, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

“Don't forget to help your school, help your community,” Warner said.

“It's unfortunate in many ways - not due to your doing necessarily - you somehow become the focal point of culture wars," he said. "Generally, in most cases (they) don’t have anything to do with how you're going to take your kid and their fellow students through a good educational experience in public schools.”

Warner touched on federal funding for schools, food insecurity and access to broadband, the latter of which received applause from the crowd. At the conclusion of his remarks, unbeknownst to Warner, he became a recipient of the Virginia PTA’s Honorary Life Membership award.

Meta Viers and Jessica Garrison, PTA members at Alexandria's William Ramsay Elementary School, traveled from Northern Virginia for Saturday’s conference.

“Let me be frank about this. We are part of a Title I school and have a very diverse community,” said Viers, the school’s PTA secretary.

“Our focus is a lot on the basics, making sure kids get breakfast in the morning and supporting the services that they need. We are really trying to make sure we get a good amount of parent engagement and involvement and that our voices are heard.”

At each PTA meeting, there are three language interpreters, Garrison said, to support the immigrant populations that feed into the school. William Ramsay has four official languages: English, Spanish, Arabic and Aramaic.

Garrison said the school’s PTA has worked hard this year to not only ensure that the students and overall school are supported, but also the parents.

The parents want to be involved as the PTA members, but they struggle, not always receiving communication in their native language, said Garrison, the PTA's treasurer.

Garrison and Viers said that with great food insecurity at William Ramsay - where all students receive a free breakfast and qualify for either free or reduced lunch - it was “a positive thing” at Saturday's conference to see representatives of other school communities concerned about food insecurity throughout the state.