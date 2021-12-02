At UR, strife persists between trustees, faculty and students over building names

It's been nine months since University of Richmond students and faculty first protested the names of two buildings on campus, but friction remains between the school community and its board of trustees.

On Monday, a UR professor called for a trustee to resign from his position as co-chair of a committee tasked with addressing how the university names its buildings. Two facilities on campus bear the names of men who supported slavery or segregation.

Julietta Singh, an English professor, asked trustee John Roush to resign from the commission after a meeting with students devolved into an argument, leading to an apology from the commission.

Singh will continue working to "enable all members of our community – especially those most affected by the enduring force of the university's history – to feel heard and honored as they live, work and study at UR," she said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Roush declined to comment through a university spokesperson.