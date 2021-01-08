At VCU Health, stay-at-home employees have been vaccinated, but med students have not

Virginia Commonwealth University Health has offered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its 13,000 employees, whether they work in the emergency room or their own living rooms. But it hasn’t offered vaccines to its medical students, some of whom work alongside doctors and nurses as part of a treatment team.
VCU medical students were told to stay home for the next two to three months because of the surge of coronavirus cases that is straining the hospital’s resources and infecting its employees. Administrators said they will pause the in-person clinical rotations that are key to future doctor’s training.
Two groups of medical students wrote unsigned letters this week to VCU Health administration protesting the decision, calling the decision harmful to patients’ lives and their own careers.
Two other medical schools in the state, University of Virginia School of Medicine and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, kept their students in the building and began inoculating them, according to the schools.
“UVA is choosing to value their medical students,” said a third-year medical student at VCU. Virginia Tech Carilion “has chosen to value their medical students. VCU has chosen to not.”
The student spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on the condition of anonymity, fearing punishment from VCU Health.
The letter writers urged VCU to vaccinate medical students and provide the in-person education for which they pay as much as $30,000 a semester. Dr. Art Kellerman, chief executive officer of VCU Health System, told students in response that keeping them out of the hospital during the pandemic's most destructive wave helps keeps them, the hospital's paid staff and its patients safer.
The friction between students and administration follows other complaints about vaccine distribution in the state being too slow and too ineffective at getting shots to the people who need them the most.
On Jan. 1, medical students attended a Zoom meeting with school leadership where they were told their in-person training would be paused. Students weren’t allowed to speak – questions could be submitted in the chat box – and the huddle ended in 30 minutes, the student said.
During a pandemic, one of the letters from students said, medical students are needed more than ever on the front lines.
“In a year where the value and necessity of healthcare workers mattered more than ever, it feels short-sighted to take away additional key clinical training from students,” the letter stated.
In response, Kellermann this week wrote a letter to students. COVID cases at VCU have tripled since Thanksgiving, he said, and the number of employees testing positive has climbed dramatically. Kellermann did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.
To curb the swell of infections, VCU suspended most guest visitations. It will limit the number of employees allowed in a room, space out work stations and remove chairs, Kellermann said in the letter. Plus, clinicians who are stretched thin need to focus on patient care, not student education.
Medical students were left feeling undervalued. When VCU Health announced its intention to vaccinate its entire paid staff, the health system said it would vaccinate all team members.
When the Pfizer vaccine was first distributed in Virginia in mid-December, the Virginia Department of Health prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents to receive the shot first. Health care workers were defined as all employees or students whose duties may require access to clinical setting at health system facilities or who are critical to the ongoing operations of a health system facility.
The state left it up to each health system to determine how they would allocate their doses. VCU Health System prioritized its paid employees into nine different tiers, a spokeswoman said. Those in long-term care facilities went first. Employees in urgent care were next, followed by employees in inpatient units with a high volume of COVID patients.
At the very bottom was tier nine, designated for personnel whose duties don’t require access to a clinical setting or those able to telework. This week, VCU confirmed it vaccinated ninth-tier employees.
The vast majority of its employees, 85%, are patient-facing, said Laura Rossacher, spokeswoman for VCU Health. That calculates to about 11,000 staffers. As of Tuesday, VCU Health had administered more than 8,000 vaccines, Rossacher said.
"We hope to get sufficient vaccines soon to include students who are on clinical training now, or able and willing to help in VCU Health System’s current and planned COVID response,” Rossacher said.
Kellermann told medical students in his letter He hopes to authorize vaccinations for third-year students soon, because their studies require them to interact with patients. First-year and second-year students, whose coursework is mostly class-oriented, will have to wait longer.
At UVA Health and Virginia Tech Carilion, administrators gave students the vaccine. UVA Health received 7,500 doses in December and 16,500 more doses this week, which includes some second doses, a spokesperson said. Carilion Clinic, which did not say how many doses it received, made medical students eligible for inoculation, according to Virginia Tech’s news service. Eastern Virginia Medical School will vaccinate students as soon as it receives doses, a spokesman said.
VCU is unique, Kellermann said in his letter to students, in that its occupancy rate is among the highest in the state, and the hospital’s patients are among the most clinically complex and vulnerable.
During a medical student’s third and fourth year, he or she will meet with patients, collect their history and gather routine information. The student will spend a month or two in a given field, such as obstetrics and gynecology or pediatrics, then rotate to the next. During these two years, a medical student learns what it means to be a doctor and chooses a specialty in which they will work for the rest of their career.
Students now worry they will be forced to choose a specialty having never received in-person training in that field. Imagine being an OBGYN having never stepped foot in a delivery room, the third-year student said.
Medical students across the country already missed clinical time when the pandemic hit and medical schools paused rotations. Now VCU students who already missed almost four months of experience worry they will fall further behind and weaken their attractiveness for competitive residency slots.
VCU plans to implement virtual clinical rotations, but students question their value. VCU charges in-state students $37,000 a year in tuition. Out-of-state students pay $60,000.
“Would you trust a Zoom-trained physician?” the students’ letter asked.
Kellermann told students in the letter their clinical rotation experience wouldn’t be an inferior one. It would simply be a different one.
One idea was floated by the administration, the third-year student said, to put GoPro cameras on the heads of residents, allowing medical students the chance to see inside a hospital room without stepping foot in the building. At first, the student thought it was a joke.
“Our experience is being minimized to GoPros,” the student said.
