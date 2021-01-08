At VCU Health, stay-at-home employees have been vaccinated, but med students have not

The letter writers urged VCU to vaccinate medical students and provide the in-person education for which they pay as much as $30,000 a semester. Dr. Art Kellerman, chief executive officer of VCU Health System, told students in response that keeping them out of the hospital during the pandemic's most destructive wave helps keeps them, the hospital's paid staff and its patients safer.

The friction between students and administration follows other complaints about vaccine distribution in the state being too slow and too ineffective at getting shots to the people who need them the most.

On Jan. 1, medical students attended a Zoom meeting with school leadership where they were told their in-person training would be paused. Students weren’t allowed to speak – questions could be submitted in the chat box – and the huddle ended in 30 minutes, the student said.

During a pandemic, one of the letters from students said, medical students are needed more than ever on the front lines.

“In a year where the value and necessity of healthcare workers mattered more than ever, it feels short-sighted to take away additional key clinical training from students,” the letter stated.