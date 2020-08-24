At VCU, some students feel uneasy as coronavirus cases climb

In the span of three days, the number of Virginia Commonwealth University students who tested positive for the coronavirus doubled, and some students are worried that school life as they know it won't last.

“Of course we don’t feel good,” said Amelia Howard, a freshman music major, seated outside Warren W. Brandt Hall on Monday afternoon. “Nobody really wants to leave and go home. … We want it to work out, we really do.”

The university reported 59 active cases among its students Monday on its digital dashboard. The figured had jumped from 25 on Thursday to 58 on Sunday. Of the 59 active cases, 43 are living in isolation on campus. Thirteen employees also tested positive and have active cases, an increase of two from last week.

The University of Richmond, which began classes Monday, reported 11 cases last Tuesday but hasn’t updated its online dashboard since.

On Sunday, VCU addressed rumors that its case count is higher than what has been reported. It said on Twitter that because VCU is a large community, it’s common for rumors to circulate regarding outbreaks, building evacuations and campus closures.