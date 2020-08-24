At VCU, some students feel uneasy as coronavirus cases climb

In the span of three days, the number of Virginia Commonwealth University students who tested positive for the coronavirus doubled, and some students are worried that school life as they know it won't last.
“Of course we don’t feel good,” said Amelia Howard, a freshman music major, seated outside Warren W. Brandt Hall on Monday afternoon. “Nobody really wants to leave and go home. … We want it to work out, we really do.”
The university reported 59 active cases among its students Monday on its digital dashboard. The figured had jumped from 25 on Thursday to 58 on Sunday. Of the 59 active cases, 43 are living in isolation on campus. Thirteen employees also tested positive and have active cases, an increase of two from last week.
The University of Richmond, which began classes Monday, reported 11 cases last Tuesday but hasn’t updated its online dashboard since.
On Sunday, VCU addressed rumors that its case count is higher than what has been reported. It said on Twitter that because VCU is a large community, it’s common for rumors to circulate regarding outbreaks, building evacuations and campus closures.
Avery Broga, a freshman at VCU, is wondering whether he needs to be tested. A person in his small focused inquiry class, which explores philosophical questions, tested positive. He doesn’t know which student, however, so he doesn't know if they sat next to one another or if they interacted.
VCU won't identify students who test positive. But in the event of a positive case confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, the school's health services will notify those in close contact with the positive person so that they can quarantine for two weeks, according to a school spokesperson.
Other universities have suspended in-person classes in the past week. Notre Dame shifted classes online, and the University of North Carolina sent students living in dorms back home. Considering what’s happening at other large schools, VCU sophomore Samantha Carpenter said, it’s hard to imagine VCU maintaining face-to-face education and keeping open the dorms that house about 4,500 students.
“I think we’ll be done in no more than two weeks,” said Carpenter, a forensic science and chemistry major. “I want it to last, but I want everyone to be safe.”
The dorms aren’t filled to capacity. There’s space for another 1,700 students. And many classes continue online. This semester, 47% of classes are in-person, 36% are online, and 17% are a combination of both.
If the decision is made to send students home or to move classes online, it would be made on the recommendation of VCU’s public health response team, said school spokesman Michael Porter. The team is charged with monitoring the prevalence of COVID-19 in the school community and making recommendations to the VCU administration. A number of factors go into their decision-making, including the number of positive cases, testing availability and available hospital and isolation space, Porter said.
On Monday, VCU President Michael Rao addressed criticism of the company hired to test college students in Virginia. VCU has paid newly formed Kallaco $438,900 to test its students. But some students reported delays in receiving results, inconclusive results, tests being mailed to the wrong address, or tests arriving damaged. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Health, six faculty members from VCU and George Mason University who represent the American Association of University Professors had questioned the choice of contracting a relatively unknown company .
Rao said Monday that Kallaco is a new technology company and that most companies in this realm are new.
“They are being held accountable, as is any company doing business with VCU and the VCU Health System,” Rao said in a statement.
Kallaco’s testing has acquired the necessary licenses and was submitted to the Federal Drug Administration, the company said in a statement. The labs with which the company partners have the authority to run tests under the FDA’s emergency use authorization guidelines.
The company claims that through its lab network, it returns tests in an average of 44 hours. Opteo Labs has handled much of Virginia’s university-student testing.
VCU required students to be tested before they could move into on-campus residential facilities. Kallaco conducted 4,401 COVID-19 tests, and 99.7% came back negative. Fifteen students tested positive, and between 150 and 200 of them reported a problem with their test.
VCU will continue to test its students to monitor outbreaks, a practice known as population prevalence testing. To monitor the virus's prevalence in the community, 5% of its residential students and 2% of its broader campus community will be tested regularly.
