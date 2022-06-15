Author on book ban vote: 'Much love to everyone in Hanover County'

An author whose children’s book was the subject of a removal effort in the Hanover County school district posted on social media Wednesday that the School Board there made the right decision.

“Victory for #freadom,” Zetta Elliott said on Twitter. “Many thanks and much love to everyone in Hanover County for standing up against the book banners.”

Hanover’s School Board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to keep Elliott’s “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart” on school shelves following a challenge to remove the title over its content. A dozen people spoke at the meeting.

Elliott’s story follows a Black boy’s journey as he tries to describe his feelings in the wake of the death of a Black woman shot and killed by police. The 32-page book, which is recommended for children 4 to 8, received the 2021 Caldecott Medal for its illustrations by Noa Denmon.

County Supervisor Michael Herzerg criticized Elliott on Facebook and called the illustrations “garbage.” Two pages depict a crowd of people and a “Black Lives Matter” sign, while a third illustration shows five faceless police officers, one holding a baton, in front of a crowd.

“Hanover: It’s time for your school board to create policy to get garbage like this out of YOUR libraries,” Herzberg’s Facebook post read. “Indoctrination has been going on for years and it has to stop. Slicing through flesh and bone is not appropriate for K-5.”

Herzberg asked that the School Board remove the book and any other it deems inappropriate, but on Tuesday a group of parents asked that it stay.

Robert French, of the Chickahominy District, brought the book for the board to see. French said he has two young children at home and was struck by the story’s message.

“I wish this book was available to me when I when I was kid, when I lost somebody very close to me, and I had the emotions that are described in this book,” French said.

French told the board he’d spend $1,000 of his own money just so elementary school students would have the chance to read Elliot’s story.

“I’m going to put my own money to this,” French said.

Banning books has become a flashpoint in several communities nationally in recent months. Across the U.S. about 1,600 books have been pulled from school libraries or classrooms this academic year, according to the nonprofit group PEN America, compared to about 300 challenges or bans in previous years. Most of the targeted books feature LGBTQ or Black characters or themes.

Elliott told the Times-Dispatch in an interview in May that she hoped the board would consider keeping her book.

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see what happens, whether that book gets banned in Hanover County, I certainly hope not,” Elliott said. “But I’m really happy for all the people who are supporting me and think that books should stay in kids’ hands.”

Elliott did not immediately respond to an interview request on Wednesday.

Dottie Walsh, of Beaverdam, told the board that she was moved by the book’s message and that it’s never too early to talk to children about race.

“In life, there are teachable moments and this one of them. I’m the daughter of a South Carolina state police trooper, and I approve this book,” Walsh said. “I was moved by this book … it’s a book about the feelings we all experience in life, young and old and they’re all inside of us. All of us.”

Board member Bob May of the South Anna District said during the meeting that while he’s against banning books, the content of this story is still too political and should be read only by older audiences.

“I think this book should be limited to a higher education levels meaning possibly fourth- and fifth-graders, not the kindergarten age. That’s my concern,” May said. “I’m not for banning books but I am for trying to make this available for students that have the ability to further understand what they’re reading.”

A group of librarians and school staff previously reviewed the book’s content. Their recommendation was to keep the title in the poetry section rather than the picture book section, which would decrease the likelihood that younger children would checkout the book.

The book is available at Cold Harbor and Elmont elementary schools and isn’t used in any supplemental or instructional material in any Hanover classroom.

Board member John Axselle, representative of the Beaverdam District, was against keeping the book, saying it had too much violence and portrayed law enforcement negatively.

“I happen to think that those types of messages are the wrong messages to send,” Axselle said.

The board agreed with the recommendation presented by school staff that the book should stay in its libraries, albeit in the poetry section rather than the picture book section.

May ended up voting in favor of keeping the book along with Chairman Ola Hawkins of the Ashland District, Vice Chair Robert Hundley, Jr. of the Chickahominy District and Sterling Daniel of the Mechanicsville District.

Board members Axselle, George E. Sutton of the Henry District and Steven Ikenberry of the Cold Harbor District voted in opposition.