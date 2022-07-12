Authorities investigate bomb threats made to at least 4 Hampton Roads universities

Authorities are investigating a series of bomb threats made Tuesday against several universities and colleges in Hampton Roads.

Regent University in Virginia Beach, Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake, Virginia Peninsula Community College in Hampton and Norfolk State University all received threats Tuesday, according to school and public safety officials. No explosives were found on any of the campuses.

TCC Chesapeake received a threat of a backpack bomb with a timer located in some unknown area on campus, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. It was unclear if the other universities received threats that were similar in nature.

Chesapeake police and fire departments were on the scene of the TCC on Cedar Road at 11:47 a.m. and gave the “all clear” at 11:58 a.m., TCC spokesperson Laura Sanford said.

University and Virginia Beach police conducted a sweep of the Regent campus and issued an “all clear” at 1:10 p.m., said Chris Roslan, a spokesperson for Regent.

VPCC police received a call of a threat at 12:18 p.m. Everyone was cleared to return by 2:18 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the college.

At NSU, a university spokesperson said the call regarding a bomb threat was made to Norfolk police just before noon. An all clear was issued at 1:17 p.m.